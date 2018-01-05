Get the London look: London fashion rules

Our capital city is full of sartorial style, on-the-edge trends and fashion dares. No matter which postcode you're in, you'll find London is devoted to fashion experimentation.



With London as one of the global fashion capitals of the world, we've got some of the most fashion forward trendsetters right here on home soil. From Kate Moss grunge to Alexa Chung's boy-meets-girl tailioring, there's plenty of style lessons to learn, so we've put together your shopping guide to nailing the London look.



From North London rock chick to West End princess, East end hipster or sports luxe Southerner each part of London has it's own fashion identity - with it's own set of style rules.



Get inspired and get the London look with our directional guide to capital chic.