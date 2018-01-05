|
Get the London look: London fashion rules
|
|
|
|
West London fashion by day
Want a wardrobe like a West End Princess? Then read on.
For a casual daytime look, prim and polished is your buzz word. Think Kate Middleton tradition with a twist. Try a preppy mini, but keep it edgy by opting for leather.
Flats are great for spending the day shopping without getting sore feet, but don’t compromise on style and opt for something patent and glitzy like this pair from Mui Mui.
Don’t forget your quintessential Burberry umbrella either - this is London after all!
Saatchi pleated skirt
RRP: £130.00
Apricot blouse
RRP: £14.99
Available from H&M
Swarovski crystal-embellished patent-leather ballet flats
RRP: £335.00
Marc Jacobs quilted bag
RRP: £580.00
Burberry umbrella
RRP: £125.00
|
|
Abby Driver
16/09/2012
|
Article Plan Get the London look: London fashion rules ▼
|