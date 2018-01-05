>
Essentials
Get the London look: London fashion rules
  
West London fashion by day

West London fashion by day


Want a wardrobe like a West End Princess? Then read on.

For a casual daytime look, prim and polished is your buzz word. Think Kate Middleton tradition with a twist. Try a preppy mini, but keep it edgy by opting for leather. 
 
Flats are great for spending the day shopping without getting sore feet, but don’t compromise on style and opt for something patent and glitzy like this pair from Mui Mui.
 
Don’t forget your quintessential Burberry umbrella either - this is London after all!
 
Saatchi pleated skirt
RRP: £130.00
Available from Net-A-Porter

Apricot blouse 
RRP: £14.99
Available from H&M

Swarovski crystal-embellished patent-leather ballet flats
RRP: £335.00
Available from Net-A-Porter

Marc Jacobs quilted bag
RRP: £580.00
Available from Net-A-Porter

Burberry umbrella
RRP: £125.00
Available from Net-A-Porter


Abby Driver
16/09/2012
Tags Essentials
Latest… 05/01/2018
