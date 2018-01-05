West London fashion by day

Want a wardrobe like a West End Princess? Then read on.



For a casual daytime look, prim and polished is your buzz word. Think Kate Middleton tradition with a twist. Try a preppy mini, but keep it edgy by opting for leather.



Flats are great for spending the day shopping without getting sore feet, but don’t compromise on style and opt for something patent and glitzy like this pair from Mui Mui.



Don’t forget your quintessential Burberry umbrella either - this is London after all!

