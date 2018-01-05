North London fashion by day

North London girls are uber cool and the trademark look is rockstar with a twist. Think leather, studs, tartan and old baggy sweats.



Pixie Geldof and Kate Moss are style icons for the north and both know how to rock this grungy style with force!



This casual look is great for a lazy Sunday mooching around Camden market.



Suede studded backpack



RRP: £55.00

Available from ASOS





Knitted battenburg jumper

RRP: £42.00

Available from Topshop





Point spike wrap ring

RRP: £8.50

Available from Topshop





River Island military ankle boots

RRP: £75.00

Available from ASOS





Crafted skinny fit jeans

RRP: £40.00

Available from Republic