Get the London look: London fashion rules
North London fashion by day
North London girls are uber cool and the trademark look is rockstar with a twist. Think leather, studs, tartan and old baggy sweats.
Pixie Geldof and Kate Moss are style icons for the north and both know how to rock this grungy style with force!
This casual look is great for a lazy Sunday mooching around Camden market.
Suede studded backpack
RRP: £55.00
Available from ASOS
Knitted battenburg jumper
RRP: £42.00
Available from Topshop
Point spike wrap ring
RRP: £8.50
Available from Topshop
River Island military ankle boots
RRP: £75.00
Available from ASOS
Crafted skinny fit jeans
RRP: £40.00
Available from Republic
Abby Driver
16/09/2012
