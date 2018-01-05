>
Essentials
Get the London look: London fashion rules
  
North London fashion by day

North London fashion by day


North London girls are uber cool and the trademark look is rockstar with a twist. Think leather, studs, tartan and old baggy sweats. 
 
Pixie Geldof and Kate Moss are style icons for the north and both know how to rock this grungy style with force! 
 
This casual look is great for a lazy Sunday mooching around Camden market. 
 
Suede studded backpack
RRP: £55.00
Available from ASOS

Knitted battenburg jumper
RRP: £42.00
Available from Topshop

Point spike wrap ring
RRP: £8.50
Available from Topshop

River Island military ankle boots
RRP: £75.00
Available from ASOS

Crafted skinny fit jeans
RRP: £40.00
Available from Republic 
 


Abby Driver
16/09/2012
Latest… 05/01/2018
