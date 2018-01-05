|
Get the London look: London fashion rules
East London fashion by day
Girls from the East are known for their clever blend of masculine tailoring and trendy accessories.
Stylish residents include Alexa Chung and Keira Knightly who are frequently spotted sporting brogues, skinny jeans and kooky glasses.
We love their chilled out yet seamless style, so steal the look! This lot is perfect for a vintage shopping date in Shoreditch.
Black metal round sunglasses
RRP: £15.00
Available from ASOS
Wurl brogues
RRP: £40.00
Available from Aldo
Animal print blouse
RRP: £10.00
Available from George
Khaki leigh jeans
RRP: £38.00
Available from Topshop
Mulberry Alexa bag
RRP: £785.00
Available from Net-A-Porter
Pork pie hat
RRP: £98.50
Available from Jack Wills
Abby Driver
16/09/2012
