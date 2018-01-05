East London fashion by day

Girls from the East are known for their clever blend of masculine tailoring and trendy accessories.



Stylish residents include Alexa Chung and Keira Knightly who are frequently spotted sporting brogues, skinny jeans and kooky glasses.



We love their chilled out yet seamless style, so steal the look! This lot is perfect for a vintage shopping date in Shoreditch.

Black metal round sunglasses

RRP: £15.00

Available from ASOS





Wurl brogues

RRP: £40.00

Available from Aldo





Animal print blouse

RRP: £10.00

Available from George





Khaki leigh jeans

RRP: £38.00

Available from Topshop





Mulberry Alexa bag

RRP: £785.00

Available from Net-A-Porter





Pork pie hat

RRP: £98.50

Available from Jack Wills