Essentials
Get the London look: London fashion rules
  
East London fashion by day

East London fashion by day


Girls from the East are known for their clever blend of masculine tailoring and trendy accessories. 
 
Stylish residents include Alexa Chung and Keira Knightly who are frequently spotted sporting brogues, skinny jeans and kooky glasses. 
 
We love their chilled out yet seamless style, so steal the look! This lot is perfect for a vintage shopping date in Shoreditch.
 
Black metal round sunglasses
RRP: £15.00
Available from ASOS

Wurl brogues
RRP: £40.00
Available from Aldo

Animal print blouse 
RRP: £10.00
Available from George

Khaki leigh jeans
RRP: £38.00
Available from Topshop

Mulberry Alexa bag
RRP: £785.00
Available from Net-A-Porter

Pork pie hat
RRP: £98.50
Available from Jack Wills
 


Abby Driver
16/09/2012
