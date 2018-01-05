|
Get the London look: London fashion rules
West London fashion by night
West End girls know how to splash the cash, and boy do they do it in style! Think prim and pretty dresses, designer shoes, the latest it-bags and polished make-up.
Issa cutout ribbed dress
RRP: £550
Jimmy Choo shoes
RRP: £435.00
Kimberly McDonald diamond geode necklace
RRP: £3950.00
Valentino rosette bag
RRP: £797.50
Available from The Outnet
Abby Driver
16/09/2012
