West London fashion by night

West End girls know how to splash the cash, and boy do they do it in style! Think prim and pretty dresses, designer shoes, the latest it-bags and polished make-up.



This is the perfect outfit for a light dinner in Notting Hill and cocktail hour in South Kensington, darling.



Issa cutout ribbed dress RRP: £550 Available from Net-A-Porter

Jimmy Choo shoes RRP: £435.00 Available from Net-A-Porter

Kimberly McDonald diamond geode necklace RRP: £3950.00 Available from Net-A-Porter

Valentino rosette bag RRP: £797.50 Available from The Outnet

