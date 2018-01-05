>
>
>
Essentials
Get the London look: London fashion rules
 Photo 9/9 
West London fashion by night

West London fashion by night


West End girls know how to splash the cash, and boy do they do it in style! Think prim and pretty dresses, designer shoes, the latest it-bags and polished make-up.

This is the perfect outfit for a light dinner in Notting Hill and cocktail hour in South Kensington, darling.

Issa cutout ribbed dress
RRP: £550
Available from Net-A-Porter

Jimmy Choo shoes
RRP: £435.00
Available from Net-A-Porter

Kimberly McDonald diamond geode necklace
RRP: £3950.00
Available from Net-A-Porter

Valentino rosette bag
RRP: £797.50 
Available from The Outnet


Abby Driver
16/09/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Delicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         