Get the London look: London fashion rules
North London fashion by night
For a night out up north, we reckon this tartan princess-gone-bad look is perfect.
Lashing of studs, spikes and crucifixes make for a bit of a vampy feel, so we prescribe neutral hair and make-up to avoid looking too Marilyn Manson. Unless you want to, in which case, bring on the kohl!
Callie knuckle handle clutch
RRP: £30.00
Available from Boohoo
Stud shoulder jacket
RRP: £90.00
Available from Topshop
Jeffery Campbell spike boots
RRP: £145.00
Available from Office
Vivienne Westwood tartan wool dress
RRP: £475.00
Available from Net-A-Porter
Cross chain collar
RRP: £12.50
Available from Topshop
Abby Driver
16/09/2012
