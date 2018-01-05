>
Get the London look: London fashion rules
  
North London fashion by night

North London fashion by night


For a night out up north, we reckon this tartan princess-gone-bad look is perfect.
 
Lashing of studs, spikes and crucifixes make for a bit of a vampy feel, so we prescribe neutral hair and make-up to avoid looking too Marilyn Manson. Unless you want to, in which case, bring on the kohl!
 
Callie knuckle handle clutch
RRP: £30.00
Available from Boohoo

Stud shoulder jacket
RRP: £90.00
Available from Topshop

Jeffery Campbell spike boots
RRP: £145.00
Available from Office

Vivienne Westwood tartan wool dress
RRP: £475.00
Available from Net-A-Porter

Cross chain collar
RRP: £12.50
Available from Topshop
 


Abby Driver
16/09/2012
