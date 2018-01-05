North London fashion by night

For a night out up north, we reckon this tartan princess-gone-bad look is perfect.



Lashing of studs, spikes and crucifixes make for a bit of a vampy feel, so we prescribe neutral hair and make-up to avoid looking too Marilyn Manson. Unless you want to, in which case, bring on the kohl!

Callie knuckle handle clutch

RRP: £30.00

Available from Boohoo





Stud shoulder jacket

RRP: £90.00

Available from Topshop





Jeffery Campbell spike boots

RRP: £145.00

Available from Office





Vivienne Westwood tartan wool dress

RRP: £475.00

Available from Net-A-Porter





Cross chain collar

RRP: £12.50

Available from Topshop