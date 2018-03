East London fashion by night

Going out East? Mix it up with an anything goes approach and dare to wear fashittude.



Play with textures and boy-meets-girl tailoring, and don't be afraid to flash a little flesh with some high-waisted stone wash shorts. But to really get the East girl look you'll have to go vintage.



Raid Beyond Retro or LondonLovesLA for some suitably hipster-chic fashion finds and remember going out doesn't have to mean heels, style yourself down with some Palladium canvas high-tops and let your hair and make-up do the talking.



Dip dyes, experimental plaits and heavy mascara are a must.





AJ glasses

RRP: £15.00

Available from ASOS



Palladium canvas pumps

RRP: £50.00

Available from Topshop



Ombre fringed body

RRP: £35.00 Available from Topshop

Nineties gingham dress

RRP: £22.00

available from Beyond Retro



Stone wash shorts

RRP: £30.00

Available from River Island