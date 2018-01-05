>
South London fashion by night

South London fashion by night


For a night out in in Brixton this is just the sort of get-up you need. It oozes style with plenty of neons and a dash of gangster! Work it! 
 
Deny wedge high top trainers
RRP: £45.00
Available from ASOS

Silk pocket shift dress
RRP: £80.00
Available from Topshop

Essie nail polish
RRP: £7.99
Available from Superdrug

Boy London snapback cap
RRP: £35.00
Available from Selfridges

Casio watch
RRP: £86.56
Available from Nordstrom  


Abby Driver
16/09/2012
