Get the London look: London fashion rules
South London fashion by night
For a night out in in Brixton this is just the sort of get-up you need. It oozes style with plenty of neons and a dash of gangster! Work it!
Deny wedge high top trainers
RRP: £45.00
Available from ASOS
Silk pocket shift dress
RRP: £80.00
Available from Topshop
Essie nail polish
RRP: £7.99
Available from Superdrug
Boy London snapback cap
RRP: £35.00
Available from Selfridges
Casio watch
RRP: £86.56
Available from Nordstrom
Abby Driver
16/09/2012
