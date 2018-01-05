South London fashion by day

The South is where it’s at if you’re an up-and-coming young thing with a penchant for neons.



Girls from the South have the sports luxe trend down to a fine art and are as big on underground gigs as they are fashion labels.



To get some South London vibes in your wardrobe think high tops, neons, sporty watches and baseball caps.



These style essentials will see your wardrobe has a south London twist - and no - you don't have to wear them altogether!



Nike air max

RRP: £70.00

Available from Nike





Graphic bib necklace

RRP: £11.00

Available from Promod





Orange mini skirt

RRP: £30.00

Available from Topshop





Smiley face tee by Louise Gray

RRP: £130.00

Available from Topshop





Neoprene backpack

RRP: £28.00

Available from Topshop





Neon trio drop earrings

RRP: £8.00 (sale price)

Available from ASOS