Get the London look: London fashion rules
South London fashion by day
The South is where it’s at if you’re an up-and-coming young thing with a penchant for neons.
Girls from the South have the sports luxe trend down to a fine art and are as big on underground gigs as they are fashion labels.
To get some South London vibes in your wardrobe think high tops, neons, sporty watches and baseball caps.
These style essentials will see your wardrobe has a south London twist - and no - you don't have to wear them altogether!
Nike air max
RRP: £70.00
Available from Nike
Graphic bib necklace
RRP: £11.00
Available from Promod
Orange mini skirt
RRP: £30.00
Smiley face tee by Louise Gray
RRP: £130.00
Neoprene backpack
RRP: £28.00
Neon trio drop earrings
RRP: £8.00 (sale price)
Available from ASOS
Abby Driver
16/09/2012
