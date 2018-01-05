|
Get the Look: Alexandra Burke
Yes we know she can be uber annoying but there's something about Alexandra Burke that we can't help but love - and one of these things is her style.
She's keelping it pretty demure this time round but there's still some signature Burke flesh baring with that teeny tiny bralet - we approve.
Pretty pastel pins and a sleek ponytail, there's not much you can't like here.
So take a look to get totally AlexandraBurked.com!
Get the Look:
Share some of Alexandra's confidence and get that mid-riff out with this bargain bralet from New Look!
Zip Front Bralette Top
RRP: £9.99
Available from New Look
Get perfectly pretty pins with these super-tight jeans from Miss Selfridge. We'll never get tired of saying that colored jeans are here to stay!
Baby Pink Ultra Soft Jeans
RRP: £36.00
Available from Miss Selfridge
There's no doubt about it, Alexandra's jacket is hot. We couldn't quite find you one as attention grabbing as that but this jacket from Reiss with a figure boosting nipped waist will give you that same 'wow' effect.
MAXINE Curve Front Jacket in pale gray
RRP: £189
Available from Reiss
Those lips - wow!
Go bold and bright like Burke and rock the rouge. This lip stain from YSL is our ultimate guilty pleasure, sometimes color like that deserves a little bit of a splurge...
RRP: £22.50
Available from Debenhams
Maria Bell
19/04/2012
