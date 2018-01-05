Get the Look: Alexandra Burke

Yes we know she can be uber annoying but there's something about Yes we know she can be uber annoying but there's something about Alexandra Burke that we can't help but love - and one of these things is her style.

She's keelping it pretty demure this time round but there's still some signature Burke flesh baring with that teeny tiny bralet - we approve.



Pretty pastel pins and a sleek ponytail, there's not much you can't like here.



So take a look to get totally AlexandraBurked.com!

Get the Look:



Share some of Alexandra's confidence and get that mid-riff out with this bargain bralet from New Look!



Zip Front Bralette Top RRP: £9.99 Available from New Look

Get perfectly pretty pins with these super-tight jeans from Miss Selfridge. We'll never get tired of saying that colored jeans are here to stay!

Baby Pink Ultra Soft Jeans RRP: £36.00 Available from Miss Selfridge

There's no doubt about it, Alexandra's jacket is hot. We couldn't quite find you one as attention grabbing as that but this jacket from Reiss with a figure boosting nipped waist will give you that same 'wow' effect.

MAXINE Curve Front Jacket in pale gray RRP: £189 Available from Reiss

Those lips - wow!



Go bold and bright like Burke and rock the rouge. This lip stain from YSL is our ultimate guilty pleasure, sometimes color like that deserves a little bit of a splurge...



RRP: £22.50

Available from Debenhams







