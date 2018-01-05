>
Spring - Summer

Get the Look: Alexandra Burke

Yes we know she can be uber annoying but there's something about Alexandra Burke that we can't help but love - and one of these things is her style.

She's keelping it pretty demure this time round but there's still some signature Burke flesh baring with that teeny tiny bralet - we approve.

Pretty pastel pins and a sleek ponytail, there's not much you can't like here.

So take a look to get totally AlexandraBurked.com!

Get the Look:
A bralet is most girl's worst nightmare - but if you can, then go for it!

Share some of Alexandra's confidence and get that mid-riff out with this bargain bralet from New Look!

Zip Front Bralette Top
RRP: £9.99
Available from New Look 

Get perfectly pretty pins with these super-tight jeans from Miss Selfridge. We'll never get tired of saying that colored jeans are here to stay!
Baby Pink Ultra Soft Jeans 
RRP: £36.00
Available from Miss Selfridge
There's no doubt about it, Alexandra's jacket is hot. We couldn't quite find you one as attention grabbing as that but this jacket from Reiss with a figure boosting nipped waist will give you that same 'wow' effect.

MAXINE Curve Front Jacket in pale gray
RRP: £189
Available from Reiss

Those lips - wow!

Go bold and bright like Burke and rock the rouge. This lip stain from YSL is our ultimate guilty pleasure, sometimes color like that deserves a little bit of a splurge...

RRP: £22.50
Available from Debenhams




  

19/04/2012
