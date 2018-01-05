Get the Look: Camilla Belle sophisticated summer dressing

Style Alert! If you don't know who Camilla Belle is then this is the time to do a little google-ing, you need to get on board.



One of the hottest young actresses around right now, as well a being unbelievably beautiful, Camilla Belle's talents also extend to the fashion world. This girl has some serious style credentials.



Since Miss Belle's Met Ball style success she has been confirmed as one of our favourite fashionistas to watch.



Here's how to get her look.

Get the Look



Nikita Fit and Flare Dress in Cream

RRP: £169.00

Available from Reiss



Thank you Camilla for sharing this little treat with us all by donning this high street hit from Reiss. We're having to restrain ourselves from running out of the office door to buy this beauty before it sells out! If you can't splash the cash like Camilla with these sexy YSL's capped pumps then H&M has got your back. They might lack the initial pump-power of those killer YSL heels but they definitely fill the void.

Shoes

RRP: £34.99 Available from H&M



Just Access Gold Vega Hoop Earrings

RRP: £12.00

Available from ASOS Camilla is wearing one of our favourites - a classic gold hoop. A pair of these should never be far from a girl's jewellery box and these cute hoops from ASOS really do the trick. Miss Belle's lips really do look beautiful. But keeping your lips looking pretty and pert can take a little bit of extra pampering.

Pout perfection!



Tinted Lip Balm

RRP: £5.99

Available from Burt's Bees

We're loving Burt's Bees new tinted lip range, this Honeysuckle colour is stunning, it smells lovely and the natural ingredients keep your lips moisturised and conditioned.Pout perfection!





Red 'n' Black

RRP: £5.00

Available from Models Own

Finish off this look with some fierce nail polish. Camilla's seductive dark polish goes really well with that white dress and envious tannage. A sexy deep black/red is essential to get her look. We heart this polish from Model's Own. It may look like the darkest shade but when you paint it on the nail it has a lovely deep red hue.





