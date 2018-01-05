Get the Look: Carly Rae Jepsen



Canadian singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen is known her infectious songs but style is pretty catchy too! We want some of that sports luxe cool!

Aside from ‘Call me maybe’ Carly is known for her quirky threads and flashes of neon, and frankly we can’t get enough of it! She’s a breath of fresh air into the pop star sartorial scene.



By not taking things too seriously she’s reminded us that fashion is supposed to be about expression and having a bit of fun.

So dig out your brightest, most playful outfits if you want to get a little Carly!

We love the casual daytime look she wore to a recent interview on Radio 1, it’s casual chic perfected and then some.



The sheer-but-here shirt, the zany leggings and comfy wedges: we love it! Her brunette bangs teamed with simple make-up make for the perfect finishing touch.



Want to bag her style? Here's your shopping list! Get the Look: Carly Rae Jepsen

We love the shape of Carly’s sheer blouse, and we reckon this one from Label Lab is a pretty close match.

The drapery is super flattering and adds just the right dose of hippy into her otherwise urbanite look.

If you miss the subtle neon trim, add a few fluro necklaces for a similar effect.

Oversized sheer blouse by Label Lab

RRP: £40.00 (sale price)

Available from House of Fraser

We are absolutely ridiculously 101% in love with these gorge leggings by Helmut Lang. They are the ultimate in comfy fashion with plenty of pizzazz!

Did we mention they have an elasticated waist? Un-cancel that all-you-can-eat Chinese dinner invite, it’s on!

They’re a mega budget buster at £250.00, but if you’re in the mood to spend big bucks in your quest for Carly Rae cool, they could just the thing.

If not, check out this pair of Topshop trousers . No elasticated waist though, bummer, we we're getting used to that idea...

Printed leggings

RRP: £250.00

Available from Hermult Lang at Flannels Carly is clearly a fan of her name (and why wouldn’t you be with a fab name like that?) and she wants to show the world who she is via typography jewellery.



Nothin’ wrong with that. We like it in a tacky-but-also-awesome way.

Don’t worry if you’re name isn’t Rachel (neither is ours), it’s just an example, you can personalise you own at Isme and make sure your Jewellery is all about you from hereon in.

Gold name plate necklace

RRP: £70.00

Available from Isme We just love the chunky heel on Carly’s shoes, that are almost a wedge, but not quite. It feels fresh and modern, maybe this seasons go-to heel for practical style on the go? We hope so!

Jean Shoes

RRP: £10.00 (sale price)

Available from Linzi Shoes Don’t forget the clutch! We love this tassely bad boy from Moda in Pelle. It doesn’t have the totally trendy studs like Carly's, but that can be fixed in one hour - just take a handful of haberdashery studs and glue gun to it, and you're done.

Also, did we mention it’s on sale? Go go go! Lorna bag

RRP: £29.95

