Get the Look: Caroline Flack © Rex



One Direction's Harry Styles fell head over heels for bubbly TV presenter Caroline Flack, and we reckon her trendy dress sense has something to do with it!



We've completely fallen for her fab styling; whether she's on the box or just out and about, Caroline always looks hot.



Here, she goes for girl-next-door sexy in a casual skirt and T-shirt combo. Nude stilettos and bright red lippie add some va-va-voom to her bright and cheerful get-up.



It's not easy to look so effortlessly cool, but don't worry - we've got it covered.



We show you how to get Caroline Flack's look, and you don't even need a pop star boyfriend to foot the bill! How nice that would be!

Get the Look: Caroline Flack © New Look Caroline makes nautical naughty by teaming a simple striped top with a show stopping skirt and showing off those pins!



We reckon this tunic from New Look is a pretty close match.

Koko navy and white stripe tunic top

RRP: £15.00

Available from New Look



© Asos



This scarlet design is red hot, and with your legs on show you will be too! We love the quirky structure formed by the pleated waistband and longer underlay. Nice work Caroline.



Mini skirt with tier in toonland red

RRP: £30.00

Available from ASOS





It looks like Caroline's been on a high street shopping spree... We've found an exact match of her cute bell skirt at ASOS!This scarlet design is red hot, and with your legs on show you will be too! We love the quirky structure formed by the pleated waistband and longer underlay. Nice work Caroline. © Schuh



But these ones by Schuh will definitely do.



Nina platform court high heels

RRP: £65.00

Available from Schuh

© Forever 21 A simple golden chain and pendant will add that vintage reference that proves you're cool. Caroline wears a gold chess piece around her neck, but with pendants it's all about what it means to you. We like this fish design - and at this price you can mix and match as you please!

Hinged fish pendant necklace

RRP: £6.65

Available from Forever 21 © Scwarzkopf

We're seeing the dip-dye look everywhere in celeb land and Caroline pulls it off by choosing a blonde shade just lighter than her natural colour.



To get the look, apply the dye just to the ends of your hair, going as far into your mid-lengths as you wish. It can be a messy business, so get a friend to help you out - or go pro if you've never dyed your hair before.

Schwarzkopf Live Salon Style permanent hair dye

RRP: £5.99

Available from Boots



© Mac

That sexy smile is completed with some orange-red lippy. This one from Mac gives a smooth, opaque finish. And it's not called 'Lady Danger' for nothing... wear if you dare.



Lady Danger lipstick

RRP: £13.50

Available from Mac



That sexy smile is completed with some orange-red lippy. This one from Mac gives a smooth, opaque finish. And it's not called 'Lady Danger' for nothing... wear if you dare. You also might like ... London Fashion Week Celebrity style you

can afford The hottest styles on the street







Like Caroline's style? Nope - Flack's style is slack. Yep - Flackin' fabulous!

