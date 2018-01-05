Get the Look: Cheryl Cole print power © Sipa

Despite all the rumors Cheryl Cole is back in the game with a new album and some killer style choices.

Printed trousers are one of our favorite trends this season and Cheryl is showing everyone how to do it with these incredible animal print, faded pastel jeans. To say we love these is a bit of an understatement...



Also rocking the color clash with a pair of loud and proud heels, Chezzer is back and making a statement!



So to get a bit of the Cheryl Cole sass try these for starters...

Get the Look:



Platform Sandal with ankle Strap

RRP: £39.99

Available from Zara

Cheryl keeps it pretty simple with these jeans, well... leopard print is a neutral ladies. It goes with everything. Try these faded jeans from River Island

White Faded Animal Print Skinny Jeans

RRP: £40.00

Available from River Island







ASOS Woven T-Shirt With Water Print RRP: £25.00

Available from ASOS



Nails Inc Dracott Palace Polish

RRP: £11.00

Available from Nails Inc









