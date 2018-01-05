>
Spring - Summer

Get the Look: Cheryl Cole print power

Despite all the rumors Cheryl Cole is back in the game with a new album and some killer style choices.

Printed trousers are one of our favorite trends this season and Cheryl is showing everyone how to do it with these incredible animal print, faded pastel jeans. To say we love these is a bit of an understatement...

Also rocking the color clash with a pair of loud and proud heels, Chezzer is back and making a statement!

So to get a bit of the Cheryl Cole sass try these for starters...

These clash-tastic corkers from Zara really will give Cole a run for her money in the style stakes.

Platform Sandal with ankle Strap
RRP: £39.99
Available from Zara 
Cheryl keeps it pretty simple with these jeans, well... leopard print is a neutral ladies. It goes with everything. Try these faded jeans from River Island!

White Faded Animal Print Skinny Jeans 
RRP: £40.00
Available from River Island
As far as block color t-shirts go this is one of the best we've seen. Cole knows that yellow is the way to go this summer. Chuck a little aqua in there and you're done!

ASOS Woven T-Shirt With Water Print
RRP: £25.00
Available from ASOS 
Take Cheryl's talon tip and choose a burnt orange for spring/summer - you just can't go wrong!

Nails Inc Dracott Palace Polish 
RRP: £11.00
Available from Nails Inc




  

