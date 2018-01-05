|
Get the Look: Cheryl Cole print power
Despite all the rumors Cheryl Cole is back in the game with a new album and some killer style choices.
Printed trousers are one of our favorite trends this season and Cheryl is showing everyone how to do it with these incredible animal print, faded pastel jeans. To say we love these is a bit of an understatement...
Also rocking the color clash with a pair of loud and proud heels, Chezzer is back and making a statement!
So to get a bit of the Cheryl Cole sass try these for starters...
Platform Sandal with ankle Strap
RRP: £39.99
Available from Zara
Cheryl keeps it pretty simple with these jeans, well... leopard print is a neutral ladies. It goes with everything. Try these faded jeans from River Island!
White Faded Animal Print Skinny Jeans
RRP: £40.00
Available from River Island
ASOS Woven T-Shirt With Water Print
RRP: £25.00
Available from ASOS
Nails Inc Dracott Palace Polish
RRP: £11.00
Available from Nails Inc
Maria Bell
26/04/2012
