Get the Look: Emma Stone © Rex

Stunning Spiderman actress Emma Stone looks fabulous whether on or off screen but we’re particularly digging her film premiere style.

With her gorgeous groomed hair and fresh face she looks every bit the Hollywood starlet.

A sucker for a cute dress, Stone is a girl after our own heart. We’re mad about them!



In fact, we’re in a bit of a flap over this beautiful Jason Wu number. Sadly it’s way out of our price range (wah!) so we’ve trawled the shops looking for the perfect alternative style must-haves so we can steal Emma Stone's look for less. YAY! Get the Look: Emma Stone © ASOS

Emma looks fabulous in her dress because it’s showing off one of her best assets: her tiny waist. Accentuate yours with this gorgeous Boutique By Jaeger dress.

It’s a bit of a budget buster at £90.00 but we reckon a staple like this surely counts as an investment, right?

We love the high neck line combined with the thigh grazing length, mixed-up fashion at its very best. Plus, the pleats are a nostalgic throwback to our schooldays, just don’t pair with ugly flats and knee highs – it didn't work the first time round, remember?

Boutique By Jaeger prom dress

RRP: £90.00 (sale price)

Available from ASOS



Now you have a gorgeous white frock, Emma Stone it up, with a sexy waist belt.

This classy little number is so purse-friendly we might even buy one for a friend.

Waist belts instantly add shape to shapeless attire and highlight your womanly ways, so what are you waiting for? Black metal bar waist belt

RRP: £7.00

Available from Dorothy Perkins

© ASOS These are some serious sex kitten shoes, meoooow! The pointy toe is ultra-chic and the double strap detailing is so similar to Emma’s shoes we could kiss ourselves!

If you find spindly heels a killer to walk in, save these bad boys for romantic dinner dates you’re being chauffeured to (we wish).

ASOS PRIOR pointed high heels

RRP: £40.00

Available from ASOS © Topshop



Result.



A slither of bling is all that’s needed for this classy, understated look.



Oversized flat hoops

RRP: £5.00

If you want locks like Emma's you'd better get straightening, but to ensure minimal frizz and maximum style pop a bit of frizz ease into your hair after you've washed it. It totally smooth's out unruly hair and makes it 100% more manageable.



Frizz-Ease hair serum

RRP: £6.29

Available from Boots



Emma keeps her make-up low key and girly, but a key part of the look is her well-groomed brows. Emma depends upon Per-Fekt beauty's Per'Fekt eyebrow gel in 'Champagne' for a sleek finish.



Get grooming!



Per'Fekt eyebrow gel

Available from Harvey Nichols

