Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively’s a bit of a babe, got bags of style AND she’s going out with actor Ryan Reynolds.

Mega jelly right now! But that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate her sartorial choices, especially when she’s wearing something as gorge as this.

We love her eye for colour and her bag is just ridiculously cute. Looks like she could topple over in those insane platforms, but they sure do make her pins to-die-for look endless.

So if you want a bit of Lively fashion in your life, pay attention! Get the Look: Blake Lively © Topshop Blake pulls of her neutral top fantastically, but makes sure there’s a bit of bling involved to keep things glam. Ah, a girl after our own hearts.

Try this Topshop number to get her look for less - we adore the scalloped edges; darling detail!

Beaded swirl crop vest RRP: £50.00

Available from Topshop



© ASOS Amp up the fun factor with this bright pink floral mini skirt. It’s a touch brighter than Blakes, but we think that adds to its summer appeal.

The bell shape is mega flattering as it sits neatly in at the waist and skims past the hips with its cute little box pleats. We approve!

Also, did we mention the adorbs pattern? Gorgeous! Mini bell skirt in pink floral pink

RRP: £10.50 (sale price)

Available from ASOS

© ASOS Canary yellow platforms are a bold fashion choice and the perfect way to spice up a hum drum outfit. Blake makes them look easy to rock - and they are - with the right strut.



This patent pair from Blink are just right!

Blink patent platform heeled shoes

RRP: £30.00 (sale price)

Available from ASOS © ASOS We love Blake's bag! Statement bags are an easy way to inject a splash of colour and transform an everyday out from blah to rah instantly!

This bargain bag from ASOS will do just that, and it’s super Blake – wouldn’t you agree? The metal clasps give this bag an edgy twist that we just can’t get enough of.

Metal plate strap bag

RRP: £19.00

Available from ASOS © Bloomingdales Blake knows - like every true fashionista - it's all in the details. A few chunky coloured rings is a quick way to tie an outfit together. She's opted for a bright pink ring, reflecting the tones of her gorgeous skirt.



Aqua pink deco ring

RRP: £28.60

Available from Bloomingdales

© Beauty Bay

Let’s be honest, you’re not guna pull of the Blake Lively look without a slick of lip gloss, are you?

Say Yes To Carrots lip gloss is a super moisturising, high-shine lip glass that’s 95% organic. So get pouting!

Say Yes To Carrots lip gloss

Available from Beauty Bay

