|
Get the Look: Fearne Cotton colour blocking
|
Get the Look: Fearne Cotton color blocking
If you are looking for a Celeb wardrobe to keep you on your toes, our favorite 'It' girl Fearne Cotton's is the girl to watch.
This time she's braved the color block. Mixing orange, purple and yellow all in one outfit could be a recipe for disaster but not this time.
Of course this look can be a hard one to get right, the trick is to keep it simple and clever Cotton has it sussed.
Following her lead, we've headed to the high-street to find colorific bargain buys so you can have that quirky color block look for less!
Get the Look
You don't have to go for high voltage pigment to color block - this sorbet yellow shade is just as impacful as Fearne's choice of mustard.
We love this chic citrus blazer from French Connection. Let the summer begin!
Pelo Drape Jacket
RRP: £155
Available from French Connection
Miss Cotton shows that oversized Lennon glasses are a great way to kook up your look without looking like you're trying too hard.
Keep those peepers protected with these vintage inspired sunglasses from Topshop.
Clear Large Seventies Round Sunglasses
RRP: £18.00
Available from Topshop
One thing to take from Fearne Cotton is her penchant for the transitional boot. With this volatile weather you need a shoe that can see you through both the sun and those showers.
Tan leather ankle boots
RRP: £120.00
Available from Dorothy Perkins
Fearne keeps it simple with her 'throw it on' purple dress so choose a casual skater dress to build layers of color, we're loving this lilac number.
Influence Sleeveless Pleated Dress
RRP: £19.99
Available from New Look
Even though she's kept it mininal you can't ignore that whatever this lady is wearing she loves a bit of rock and roll.
A skull inspired necklace is a Fearne essential.
Silver Tone Skull Necklace
RRP: £6.00
Available from River Island
Release that inner rock-goddess and opt for a moody mauve or bad-attitude black polish, American Apparel's nail lacquer will give that flawless punk finish.
Nail Lacquer
£9.00
Available from American Apparel
|
Maria Bell
29/03/2012
|
Article Plan Get the Look: Fearne Cotton colour blocking
|