Get the Look: Fearne Cotton colour blocking

Get the Look: Fearne Cotton color blocking



This time she's braved the color block. Mixing orange, purple and yellow all in one outfit could be a recipe for disaster but not this time.



Of course this look can be a hard one to get right, the trick is to keep it simple and clever Cotton has it sussed.



Following her lead, we've headed to the high-street to find colorific bargain buys so you can have that quirky color block look for less!

Get the Look



We love this chic citrus blazer from French Connection. Let the summer begin!



Pelo Drape Jacket

RRP: £155

Available from French Connection Miss Cotton shows that oversized Lennon glasses are a great way to kook up your look without looking like you're trying too hard.

Keep those peepers protected with these vintage inspired sunglasses from Topshop.



Clear Large Seventies Round Sunglasses RRP: £18.00 Available from Topshop





Tan leather ankle boots RRP: £120.00 Available from Dorothy Perkins

Fearne keeps it simple with her 'throw it on' purple dress so choose a casual skater dress to build layers of color, we're loving this lilac number. Influence Sleeveless Pleated Dress RRP: £19.99 Available from New Look



One thing to take from Fearne Cotton is her penchant for the transitional boot. With this volatile weather you need a shoe that can see you through both the sun and those showers.



A skull inspired necklace is a Fearne essential.



Silver Tone Skull Necklace

RRP: £6.00

Available from River Island Even though she's kept it mininal you can't ignore that whatever this lady is wearing she loves a bit of rock and roll.A skull inspired necklace is a Fearne essential. Release that inner rock-goddess and opt for a moody mauve or bad-attitude black polish, American Apparel's nail lacquer will give that flawless punk finish.

Nail Lacquer £9.00 Available from American Apparel





Like Fearne's style? Er love it! Not really.

