Get the Look: Holly Willoughby © Rex

Holly Willoughby always looks amazing - even at the crack of dawn on Daybreak - but she really smoulders when it comes to evening wear.



Holly never gets it wrong. Here she oozes sexy sophistication in this LBD that fits her hourglass figure perfectly.



Teamed with sparkly accessories galore, Holly Willoughby is a full on glamourpuss and isn't afraid to rock up dripping in designer accessories.



And while Holly's shoes may have the tell-tale red Louboutins flash, you don't need to spend a fortune to get diamond sparkle like HW.



We show you how to steal Holly Willoughby's glam evening style from the highstreet in six simple steps...



Get the Look: Holly Willoughby © Asos



If you carry your main assets up front like Holly, choose a low-cut V-neck, but avoid flashing too much flesh by balancing it with a longer skirt, such as this knee-length design by Asos.

Holly draws attention to her pinched-in waist with some cleverly positioned diamanté detail.



If you want to bling up your frock, add a brooch or pick up some sparkly beads and sequins from a haberdashery and get handy with a needle and thread! Crafty eh!

Hybrid V-neck dress with pleated peplums

RRP: £85.00

Available from Asos



© Debenhams

Holly treats her toes to some sparkle in silver stilettos. The delicate straps on these sandals give a dainty, Cinderella vibe. You shall go to the ball!



Silver diamanté strap sandals

RRP: £48.75 (sale price)

Available from Faith at Debenhams





Holly treats her toes to some sparkle in silver stilettos. The delicate straps on these sandals give a dainty, Cinderella vibe. You shall go to the ball! © Vintage Styler

Diamonds may be forever, but diamantés are great for an evening! Pull out all the stops with this cute clutch that's smothered in gems.

Silver diamanté wedding clutch bag

RRP: £39.00

Available from Vintage Styler

© Jane Norman



Four row diamanté stretch bracelet

RRP: £10.00

Available from Jane Norman Holly goes for the sparkly hat-trick with another twinkly accessory. This bangle from Jane Norman has multiple rows of diamantés for a super-glittery effect.

© Bobbi Brown

For dramatic, classically glam eyes, Holly uses a black liner on her waterline and lash line. You can't get better than these creamy, richly pigmented pencils from Bobbi Brown if you want a smudge-free result that lasts all night.



Long-wear eye pencil

RRP: £17.50

Available from Bobbi Brown





© MAC



If you've gone dramatic with your eye make-up, keep your lips low-key. A tinted lip gloss is a great way to enhance your natural colour without being too heavy.



We love the high shine of this 'lipglass' by MAC.

MAC tinted lipglass in Lychee Luxe

RRP: £13.00

Available from MAC



You also might like ... London Fashion Week Celebrity style you

can afford Street Style cool









