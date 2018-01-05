Get the Look: Jessica Alba Jessica's never looked so cool

Jessica Alba is already queen of LA cool casuals but we love her London style reinvention.



Neon rock chick is such a good look for the mum of two.



We're loving the grey skinnies, the studded flats (we do love a stud) and her fluro green T- completed with cat eye sunnies and leather waistcoat. Is there no style Jessica can't pull off?



Let's face it - her wardrobe is a winner - so steal her style with some of these key pieces at pocket friendly prices.



Here's how to get Jessica Alba's London look:

Get the Look: Jessica Alba Grey skinny jeans are a rock chick wardrobe essential. And always come right back around. This pair from New Look will hug your pins in all the right places.

Grey skinny jeans

RRP: £12.00

Cateye sunglasses

RRP: £12.00

Quirky chic is so on trend this summer so pick up a pair of statement sunnies. Green tee anyone? Make that one neon green tee and you'll be one step closer to nabbing Jessica Alba's style credentials. Head to the GAP for a purse friendly one.



Neon green T-shirt

RRP: £14.95

Leather gilet

RRP: £19.00 (Sale price)

Take a style cue from Jessica and add some texture to your look with a leather effect gilet - perfect for adding some 'tude. This one from BANK Fashion is a winner. Less than £20? Yes please!(Sale price)

Shoes with studs are strictly for cool kids only. Wear if you dare.



Patent black studded flats

RRP: £14.99

River Island zip lock handbag

RRP: £35.00

RRP: £35.00

Available from ASOS For that final bolt of high voltage colour, make like A-lister Alba and go for a shocking piece of arm candy in a tangerine hue.

