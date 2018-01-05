|
Get the Look: Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba is already queen of LA cool casuals but we love her London style reinvention.
Neon rock chick is such a good look for the mum of two.
We're loving the grey skinnies, the studded flats (we do love a stud) and her fluro green T- completed with cat eye sunnies and leather waistcoat. Is there no style Jessica can't pull off?
Let's face it - her wardrobe is a winner - so steal her style with some of these key pieces at pocket friendly prices.
Here's how to get Jessica Alba's London look:
Grey skinny jeans are a rock chick wardrobe essential. And always come right back around. This pair from New Look will hug your pins in all the right places.
Grey skinny jeans
RRP: £12.00
Available from New Look
Quirky chic is so on trend this summer so pick up a pair of statement sunnies.
Cateye sunglasses
RRP: £12.00
Available from ASOS
Neon green T-shirt
RRP: £14.95
Available from GAP
Take a style cue from Jessica and add some texture to your look with a leather effect gilet - perfect for adding some 'tude. This one from BANK Fashion is a winner. Less than £20? Yes please!
Leather gilet
RRP: £19.00 (Sale price)
Available from Bank Fashion
Shoes with studs are strictly for cool kids only. Wear if you dare.
Patent black studded flats
RRP: £14.99
Available from Quiz Clothing
For that final bolt of high voltage colour, make like A-lister Alba and go for a shocking piece of arm candy in a tangerine hue.
River Island zip lock handbag
RRP: £35.00
Available from ASOS
