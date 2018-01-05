Get the Look: Jessie J If you haven't been watching Jessie J with her fresh wardrobe on The Voice these last couple of weeks then where have you been?



With 'close your eyes and feel the music' moments and dramatic hand gestures aplenty, we've got to admit, we totally love her! But apart from having an amazing voice and a glittering career, Jessie J's clothes are pretty enviable too.

This outfit from The Voice Live Shows is ridiculously steal-worthy. Killer heels, dramatic skirt and mini-crop = super style statement.



So if like us you're a bit of a Jessie J fan, here's how to get her attention grabbing style for peanuts! Get the Look boots from Chockers Shoes will definitely give your outfit a Jessie J edge - plus they're only £35 - it's all about the money...



Grey Boots

RRP:£35.00

Available from Chockers Shoes Jessie J is Queen of quirk with unique prints and cat suits as her fall-back fashion favorites.



Take a cue from her cute cropped top and go for something flirty and kitsch - this midriff tee from Topshop is perfect.



Petite Love Heart Crop Tee RRP: £18.00

Available from Topshop





Lipsy Studded Pencil Bengaline Skirt

RRP: £40.00

Available from Lipsy

Her Dolce & Gabbana crystal embellished skirt might be pulse raising, but so is that price tag - yikes. For something a little easier on the bank balance opt for Lipsy's studded pencil skirt.



Love Jessie J's style? Love it - she is one snappy dresser! I hate her try hard look

