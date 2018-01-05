>
Autumn - Winter

Get the look - Jessie J winter 2011

Get the look - Jessie J winter 2011
Get the look - Jessie J winter 2011

Get the look - Jessie J winter 2011

We'd love to get the look that Jessie J makes look so effortlessly cool!

And, as if our adoration of her quirky look wasn't enough, British pop sensation Jessie J has many reasons to celebrate as her single 'Price Tag' debuted at number one in the UK charts at the beginning of February and she just won a Brit Award! Now that's a good look!

Jessie has become known for her outlandish outfits but here the songstress' winter 2011 wardrobe is casual cool.

She has made this otherwise plain look sparkle with two accessories; an unusual feather bag and trendy fedora hat.

So if her other fashion choices are not for you, here is a look that's ideal for all.

Get the look from Jessie J by adding quirky accessories and a bright winter 2011 coat to a plain base of black jeans and a t-shirt.

Bianca Ffolkes
16/02/2011 13:30:00
