>
>

Get the Look: The Kate Middleton Dress

Get the Look: The Kate Middleton Dress

Kate Middleton in a signature style dress © Sipa - Get the Look: The Kate Middleton Dress
Kate Middleton in a signature style dress © Sipa
With a Prince on her arm, flawless hair and a smile that won't stop, there's not much we wouldn't like to steal from Kate Middleton, but let's start by stealing her style... 

The go-to item in Kate Middleton's royal wardrobe is a signature shift dress.
 
The Kate Middleton dress is understated, elegant and effortlessly stylish - no wonder we want it.

We've scaled the highstreet and found 3 stunning styles worthy of a purse-conscious princess wannabe. 

So read on to get Kate Middleton's look. 

Get the Look: Kate Middleton Dress 


Skater-dresses are our favorite of all this season's spring shapes and they aren't shy from K.Middy's wardrobe either.

Jersey 3/4 Length Dress
RRP: Was £25.00, Now £20.00
Available from Topshop



 
 

You would never have thought that the words body-con and royal would ever be seen in the same sentence but that's what we love about the Duchess of Cambridge. 

Choose a neutral palette to mirror the Middleton style, neon brights and digital prints are a royal no-no - stick to navy blue and duck egg gray.  

Mika Monsoon Blue by CeMeLondon
RRP: £160
Available from CeMeLondon
Kate Middleton is the all-time champion of the waist belt wrap around dress. With this in your wardrobe you'll look worthy of any Prince Charming. 

Viper Jersey Dress 
RRP: £95.00
Available from Whistles 
 
The piece-de-resistance of any Kate Middleton outfit - the classic court. We heart this suede creation from Scala. 

ASOS Scala Court Shoes
RRP: £22.00
Available from ASOS
Top off your Kate-worthy look with her signature touch of kohl. Voila.  Pretty as a Princess.

YSL Eyeliner Automatique
RRP: £24.00
Available from John Lewis

You might also like...
Style yourself like a celeb Celeb hairstyles hit or miss Red carpet hair and beauty



Love Kate Middleton's style?
Adore! She always looks great!
No - I prefer something more exciting.

  

21/03/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeThe best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerJennifer Aniston's dating history
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         