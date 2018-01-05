Get the Look: The Kate Middleton Dress

Get the Look: The Kate Middleton Dress Kate Middleton in a signature style dress © Sipa With a Prince on her arm, flawless hair and a smile that won't stop, there's not much we wouldn't like to steal from Kate Middleton, but let's start by stealing her style...

The go-to item in Kate Middleton's royal wardrobe is a signature shift dress.

The Kate Middleton dress is understated, elegant and effortlessly stylish - no wonder we want it.

We've scaled the highstreet and found 3 stunning styles worthy of a purse-conscious princess wannabe.



So read on to get Kate Middleton's look. Get the Look: Kate Middleton Dress

Skater-dresses are our favorite of all this season's spring shapes and they aren't shy from K.Middy's wardrobe either.

Jersey 3/4 Length Dress

RRP: Was £25.00, Now £20.00

Available from Topshop









You would never have thought that the words body-con and royal would ever be seen in the same sentence but that's what we love about the Duchess of Cambridge.



Choose a neutral palette to mirror the Middleton style, neon brights and digital prints are a royal no-no - stick to navy blue and duck egg gray.



Mika Monsoon Blue by CeMeLondon

RRP: £160

Available from CeMeLondon

Kate Middleton is the all-time champion of the waist belt wrap around dress. With this in your wardrobe you'll look worthy of any Prince Charming.

Viper Jersey Dress

RRP: £95.00

Available from Whistles





ASOS Scala Court Shoes

RRP: £22.00

Available from ASOS

The piece-de-resistance of any Kate Middleton outfit - the classic court. We heart this suede creation from Scala.



YSL Eyeliner Automatique

RRP: £24.00

YSL Eyeliner Automatique

RRP: £24.00

Available from John Lewis Top off your Kate-worthy look with her signature touch of kohl. Voila. Pretty as a Princess.



