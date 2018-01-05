Get the Look: Katherine Jenkins © Rex



Katherine Jenkins has come back from her stint in LA with a super toned figure and a brand new wardrobe.



With brave colour popping and plenty of LA sun-kissed skin on show, she's the picture of Californian cool. She's definitely had the Gossip Girl treatment.



As a Brit Award winning mezzo-soprano, she gets to spend many an evening in a lavish ball gown (jealous!), but Katherine's fashion thermometer stays hot even when she's dressed down.





This smart but sexy look is cheerful and stylish, and is spot on for the colour blocking trend we're loving right now.



Careful tailoring and a pair of killer heels make for a couture finish we'd die for.



Luckily we don't have to, because we've found high street substitutes for her hot threads.



Find out how to get a platinum-selling look without a platinum credit card...



Katherine's a curvy girl and boy, does she know how to flaunt it! A button-fasten blazer pulls in her waist and adds drama to that sexy hourglass figure.



The singing style icon adds a panache to the classic jacket by going for an eye-grabbing hot pink.



To avoid the Barbie doll look, she steers clear of a matchy-matchy skirt, making this blazer a stand-out colour block success. Nice work Katherine.

Gaby glamour jacket

RRP: £109.00 (special offer)

Available from Coast at House of Frazer



Like hers, these River Island shorts have a girly flower print and a casual turn-up at the hem.



White floral print boyfriend shorts

RRP: £30.00

Available from River Island





Tailored shorts are this summer's must and Katherine keeps it classy by opting for a longer pair - no hot pant cheek peek please!



A blue tee in electric blue can be easily found on the high street; this one is from New Look. It's got a mesh back for added ooh-la-la... We can't see the back of Katherine's in this get-up, but we reckon she'd give it the thumbs up!



Blue mesh dip hem T-shirt

RRP: £12.99

Available from New Look

Pale nude stilettos are so last year - this season it's all about its darker cousin, taupe. Katherine takes stilettos to new heights with an insanely tall needle-point heel and platform toe.



These sky-high peep-toes are bound to give your outfit a similar boost!

Carvela Alfresco stiletto court

RRP: £84.00 (sale price)

Katherine's a minimalist when it comes to bling; she adds a finishing touch to her outfit with a classic timepiece.



This gold-and-silver striped watch is a timeless addition to any get-up, and it's a bargain you can't miss!

Women's gold zigzagging case watch

RRP: £20.00

Luckily, this eye palette by Benefit is designed to do just that, so you can steal a bit of the singer's beauty no matter your natural eye shape.



Use the darkest shadow generously to copy her dramatic look, then blend the lighter shades up to your brow to emphasize your contours.



Big Beautiful Eyes contour kit

RRP: £24.50

Available from Benefit



Katherine's make-up makes her peepers extra big and beautiful.

