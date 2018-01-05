>
>

Get the Look: Alexa Chung

Model, TV presenter, writer and possibly most enviably, bag muse, Alexa Chung has got many strings to her bow, not least is her ability to look good in absolutely anything.

Like, seriously, put her in a bin bag and it’d be the next big thing.
 
But it’s not just that, girl's got style. Proper, edgy, quintessentially British style: in short, she knows her stuff. 
 
We love this casual look and admire her endlessly for taking the humble dungaree from gardening in your back yard, to rooftop party acceptable. 
 
Teamed with quirky cat face flats, a simple slouchy sweat and a beautiful chanel, she looks every bit the style icon. 
 
Wanna get a bit of Chung in your life? Well you’re in luck…

Get the Look: Alexa


Don’t be afraid of the dungarees, we promise it can look edgy and urban, just learn from Ms. Chung!
 
The turn-ups on these cool Topshop dungarees are just like Alexas, for maximum star style. 
 
But just remember, in order to look more Alexa than Charlie Dimmock, stay away from flannel shirts, sun hats and gardening trowels at all costs. 

MOTO denim dungarees
RRP: £38.00
Available from Topshop

 
Keep things simple a la Alexa in this white sweater. 
 
When it comes to dungarees, you really need to let them do the talking, an overly detailed top or sweat will just confuse matters.
 
So stick to a few well thought out details and keep the rest basic.  

White long sleeve jumper 
RRP: £15.00
Available from BHS

We need to talk about these shoes. They are just so incredibly adorable, who thought of it? Cats and shoes. Magnificent!
 
Clearly Alexa is a girl after our own heart, and they suit her quirky look down to the ground.
 
So snap up a pair and get the Alexa look down pat. Meooow!

Cat face flat shoes
RRP: £20.99
Available from AX Paris
Look, we can’t all afford Chanel (sad face) but we can channel Chanel with this cute copycat version. 
 
It’s got it all: the quilting, the clasp, the chain straps and best of all, you’ll get change from a £20.00 note. Bargain!

Quilted bag
RRP: £16.00
Available from ASOS

 
 
 

Inject a pop of colour into the look by way of your lips, it’s a convenient way of adding a splash of colour subtly. 
 
Alexa frequently favours a bright red statement lip. So to add instant glamour to whatever you’re wearing slap on a quick swipe of this gorgeous ruby red MAC lipstick. 
 
MAC lipstick
RRP: £14.00
Available from MAC

Abby Driver
03/09/2012
