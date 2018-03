Get the look: Katie Holmes

In this article

















Hollywood actress Katie Holmes has got film awards coming out of her ears, her own fashion line, Holmes & Yang, and is mum of too-cute-for-words Suri Cruise . But that’s not all, this girls got sexy style too!There’s no denying she’s had a rough year, nobody goes through a divorce unscathed, but we’re happy to see she’s looking sassy, woo!We love this sunshine happy outfit with just a hint of va-va voom.The sexy leather pencil skirt and super pointy heels are dominatrix chic but the primary bright cardi and opaque tights keep things demure enough for a stroll around the shops.So if you want to get a little of Katie Holmes ' style in your life (and we totally do!) have a look at our high street alternative to her high end look...