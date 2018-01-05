>
>
>
Autumn - Winter
Get the look: Katie Holmes
  
Get the look: Katie Holmes
In this article

Get the look: Katie Holmes


With each piece coming in at under £100.00 we quite like our high street take on Katie’s designer look.

We chose a simple scoop tee from Miss Selfridge to start things off, we went for a slightly baggy style to match Katie’s casual look.

The next must have piece is a sexy leather pencil skirt, we love this gorgeous style from La Redoute that’ll see change from £100.00, not bad for 100% leather!

Top off the look with a pair of pointed court heels, like these I-mean-serious business-Ted Baker pair and a pair of opaque black tights.

Make sure you’ve got a bulky, black tote to cart around all your necessities a la Katie and finish off your look with a delicate gold chain.

And voilà, Katie Holmes on a budget!


Abby Driver
06/10/2012
Tags Autumn - Winter
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Get the look: Katie Holmes
Don't miss...
Discover the REAL names of these celebrities44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayThe World's Most Iconic Photographs
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         