In this article

















Get the look: Katie Holmes

With each piece coming in at under £100.00 we quite like our high street take on Katie’s designer look.



We chose a simple scoop tee from Miss Selfridge to start things off, we went for a slightly baggy style to match Katie’s casual look.



The next must have piece is a sexy leather pencil skirt, we love this gorgeous style from La Redoute that’ll see change from £100.00, not bad for 100% leather!



Top off the look with a pair of pointed court heels, like these I-mean-serious business-Ted Baker pair and a pair of opaque black tights.



Make sure you’ve got a bulky, black tote to cart around all your necessities a la Katie and finish off your look with a delicate gold chain.



And voilà, Katie Holmes on a budget!

