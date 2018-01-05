|
Get the Look: Katy Perry
Katy Perry has "look-at-me style" in spades and we can't stop staring; so to get her high-impact look (which she was rocking at Paris Fashion Week) we've hunted through the high street to find some purse-friendly pieces with the K.Pez factor.
The key to channeling Katy Perry's style is to dress with a sense of humor - choose fun and fierce flirty pieces with a rock chick edge.
Whether it's a sexy little leather jacket, synced-in skater dress and come-to-bed-with-me eyes, she holds the key to getting our style hearts beating.
So here's how to get Katy Perry's show-him-what-he's-missing style. Go Katy!
Get the Look:
Biker jackets are a wardrobe essential and this gorgeous jacket from FM Boutique is our bargain buy of the season.
Crop Biker Jacket
RRP: £45
Available from FM Boutique
There is nothing sexier than a bit of a sync and this bondage-esque belt is guaranteed to set temperatures soaring.
Black Caged Waspie
RRP: £20
Available from Topshop
Chain necklaces just keep getting bigger so if you haven't got one already then follow Perry's lead and invest right away in this little beauty from DP.
Mesh Link Gold Look Necklace
RRP: £12.50
Available from Dorothy Perkins
Take your style cue from Perry and go green. Khaki is the perfect shade for this spring/summer as it looks gorgeous against bronzed and pales pins alike - score.
Flippy Hem Dress
RRP: £15.00
Available from Topshop
Last but by no means least is the peachy perfect pout that Katy Perry is rocking here in Paris.
Cosmetics 2000 Lasting Color Lipstick in Naked Beige
RRP: £2.99
Available from Boots
Maria Bell
09/03/2012
