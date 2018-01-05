Get the Look: Katy Perry Katy Perry © Sipa

Katy Perry has "look-at-me style" in spades and we can't stop staring; so to get her high-impact look (which she was rocking at Paris Fashion Week) we've hunted through the high street to find some purse-friendly pieces with the K.Pez factor.



The key to channeling Katy Perry's style is to dress with a sense of humor - choose fun and fierce flirty pieces with a rock chick edge.



Whether it's a sexy little leather jacket, synced-in skater dress and come-to-bed-with-me eyes, she holds the key to getting our style hearts beating.



So here's how to get Katy Perry's show-him-what-he's-missing style. Go Katy!

Get the Look:



Crop Biker Jacket

RRP: £45

Available from FM Boutique







Black Caged Waspie

RRP: £20

Available from Topshop



Chain necklaces just keep getting bigger so if you haven't got one already then follow Perry's lead and invest right away in this little beauty from DP.



Mesh Link Gold Look Necklace

RRP: £12.50

Available from Dorothy Perkins

Take your style cue from Perry and go green. Khaki is the perfect shade for this spring/summer as it looks gorgeous against bronzed and pales pins alike - score.



Flippy Hem Dress

RRP: £15.00

Available from Topshop



Last but by no means least is the peachy perfect pout that Katy Perry is rocking here in Paris.



Cosmetics 2000 Lasting Color Lipstick in Naked Beige

RRP: £2.99

Available from Boots









