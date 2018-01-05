|
Get the look: Katy Perry does winter florals
|
|
In this article
Get the look: Katy Perry does winter florals
Get the look: Katy Perry does winter floralsKaty Perry stepped out this week looking all sorts of trans-seasonal gorgeous.
The poplet teamed an oversized boyfriend coat with a winter floral shift dress with oriental accents and paired it with some chirpy yellow accessories.
Those platform wedges and that chain clutch are divine!
She's breaking all the rules of winter dressing wearing summer bright yellos and chirpy floral print - and bare legs to boot! But she pulls it off in style - and we want to get that look.
To grab yourself a slice of Katy Perry's casual chic out and about outfit you'll need the following fashion finds...
Read on for our high street pick of the most Perry worthy pieces...
|
|
Ursula Dewey
19/10/2012
|
Article Plan Katy Perry does winter florals ▼
|