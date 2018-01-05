Katy Perry's winter chic

Here it is! Everything you need to steal some of that Katy Perry chic.



We're head over heels for collarless coats right now - and this grey tweed number by John Rocha is the perfect cut to mimic Katy Perry's designer look.



Team that with this floral dress from Debenhams which is a little darker - to really embrace the winter floral trend - we love the t-shirt cut and straight neck - always a good trick to make your boobs look bigger.



Then it's all down to clever accessorising, injecting some fun with flashes of canary colour.



We love this chain clutch Boticca bag and these suede slingbacks - but best of all is the Banana Republic ring which we feel brings the look together perfectly!



We know - we're proud of ourselves - but now it's over to you to get shopping!



Katy Perry cool - in the bag!