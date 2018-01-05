Get The LFW Look: How to wear neon







Each day of London Fashion Week we’re choosing our fave street style fashionista and shopping out their outfit so you can recreate their style. And today we're loving Ink's neon vibe. Besides having possibly the coolest and most elusive name we’ve ever come across, she also has some serious style. Maroon and chartreuse?



Until we saw this sartorial win, we would have thought: gross. But somehow she totally owns it and makes the crazy combo her own.

So if you wanna get Ink’s outfit, read on…



The key to this kooky look is the clever blend of colours, and you can’t get it right without a chartreuse blouse.

We think this is pretty spot on, and love that it’s got the matching double breast pockets and extended cuffs. Bravo us!





Tunic shirt

RRP: £39.00

Available from La Redoute





The next thing on your must-have shopping list is a pleated maroon mini skirt. We found this gorgeous J. Crew mini that’s high waisted, just like Ink's.

So tuck in that loud blouse for the perfect blend.



Pleated crepe skirt

RRP: £50.00

Available from J. Crew





To really make the most of those pins you’ll need a pair of strappy black sandals. We love this matching patent Lipsy pair.

Just make sure to paint your toenails an strong shade of red to finish the look.

Available from Republic

Throw on a chunky silver statement necklace to tie the outfit together - we love this sale bargain from Wallis that’ll see you getting change from a tenner. Ka-ching!



Silver chuky neckalce

RRP: £6.00 (sale price)

Available from Wallis





Finally, to pull off the look with style you'll need a polished black tote with a hint of snakeskin print like this one from Hobbs. It’s a bit of a budget-buster, but we reckon a bag this beautiful surely counts as an investment piece, right?

Cleo snake bag

RRP: £169.00

Available from Hobbs





