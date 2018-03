- Get The LFW Look: How to wear neon

Each day of London Fashion Week we’re choosing our fave street style fashionista and shopping out their outfit so you can recreate their style.

And today we're loving Ink's neon vibe. Besides having possibly the coolest and most elusive name we’ve ever come across, she also has some serious style. Maroon and chartreuse?



Until we saw this sartorial win, we would have thought: gross. But somehow she totally owns it and makes the crazy combo her own.



So if you wanna get Ink’s outfit, read on…