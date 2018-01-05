>
Essentials

Get the Look: Lydia Bright's whites

Want to get Lydia's bright white look?

We know it's not good to have favourites, but Lydia Bright is one of our favourite things to come out of Essex.

She's oh-so TOWIE without the fake boobs and has the most gorgeous smile - and style! This lovely lady knows how to throw an outfit together.

This ensemble is perfect for a summer night out - a flirty white Skater dress paired with a champagne blazer - and a blast of neon with her pink stilettos? Style success.

 Here's how to get her look...

Twirly and girly - this dress has Lydia's name on it!
This dress is floaty, feminine and utterly Lydia. The peep show crochet will show off a slender waist while the skater shape gives the dress a thoroughly flirty finish.

Free People Lace Skater Dress
RRP: £110.00
Available from Asos

Traditionally we so wouldn't pair pink stilettos with this kind of dress - but if Lydia can get away with it, then we can but try. This pair from New Look have a deceptively expensive finish - the laser cut detail is so Matthew Williamson - and echoes the lace of the dress. Nice touch don't you think? .

Limited Edition Laser Cut Kitten Heels
RRP: £39.99
Available from New Look
A girl should never head out without a lil' jacket to finish her look - a rule that Lydia sometimes breaks. However for her latest look she's remembered the crucial code of floaty dress wearing - team with a structured cropped jacket. This cream number from Dorothy Perkins is just the ticket. 

Cream 3/4 length jacket 
RRP: £30.00
Available from Dorothy Perkins


Lydia's kept it low key on the lip front - with a natural rose hue. We are loving the Sleek collection from Superdrug - it's almost NARS but more recession proof. This shade in 'Barely There' gives a natural, yet polished finish. 
 
Sleek Barely There
RRP: £4.00 
Available from Superdrug

Lydia finishes her look with a Midas touch. Her gold clutch bag brings some high shine glamour to her look.  This one from Oasis might not be real gold, but it is TOTALLY precious. We love. 

Gold Clutch
RRP: £30.00
Available from Oasis

Fashion Editor
17/05/2012
Essentials
