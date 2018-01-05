|
Get the Look: Millie Mackintosh
Millie Mackintosh is a self-confessed fashion junkie and the Made In Chelsea star has no problems funding her habit!
Being followed by cameras all day is a great reason to splash out on a new wardrobe, and Millie's is probably bigger than our bedroom.
In this outfit, she's hot on trend with a white peplum dress, cute ankle booties and leather jacket. As always, she accessorizes with a Made In Chelsea must-have - a bronze, all-over tan.
We admit it, we kinda want to be a Chelsea girl deep down, so here's how to get the Millie Mackintosh look without borrowing Daddy's credit card:
Dressed up or dressed down, a white peplum is always fresh and flirty. Like Millie's, this one from Topshop has a demure neckline and skims the thighs to show off your pins in all their tanned glory.
White peplum dress
RRP: £49.00
Available from Topshop
Every girl needs a black leather jacket and this one from Mango at John Lewis definitely errs on the 'chic' side of biker chic. Scrunch up the sleeves to get Millie's casual cool look.
Motorcycle jacket
RRP: £69.99
Available from Mango at John Lewis
This season, accessorizing is all about strings of chunky beads in bold shades. At this wallet-friendly price, you can afford to layer them on in different colours.
Layla chunky beaded statement necklace
RRP: £12.00
Available from Boohoo
Pick up these suede-effect ankle boots to get Millie's style on a budget. We can't get enough of wedges and this pair from ASOS are a steal at £35. Thanks ASOS.
Wedge ankle boots
RRP: £35.00
Available from ASOS
You can't go wrong with a square shopper in a neutral tone and the padlock detail on this one from Warehouse caught our eye. Perfect for the Chelsea girl's number one activity - shopping!
Padlock shopper
RRP: £38.00
Available from Warehouse
And of course, no Made in Chelsea outfit would be complete without a natural(ish!) bronze tan.
If you don't want to shell out for St. Tropez, try this spray on tan by Garnier for fast, streak-free results. But remember, this isn't TOWIE, so start with a thin layer and top up gradually.
Garnier Ambre Solaire no streaks bronzer
RRP: £7.79 (special offer)
Available from Superdrug
