Get the Look: Mollie King

Mollie King is stateside with The Saturdays to try and crack the US of A. We're sure her links to Prince Harry, her gorgeous smile and flawless fashion will help her and The Sat's to get noticed!



Parading her pins in this Peter Pan collar dress, Mollie King is looking all kinds of cute - LA suits her!



We're coveting her statement tote (oversized bags are in!) and are lusting after her low key heels.



But don't get mad, get even. Here's how to steal Mollie King's sunshine style on a shoestring. Get the Look: Mollie King

Mollie knows that with her golden tan and sunkissed skin that she can go beige without looking washed out. Nude tones really suit this poplet.



To



Available from ASOS



Cinch the look with this tan waist belt and tuck it in à la King. A camel shade of tan is just right to get Mollie's neutral-yet-nice girl about town look. Tan waist belt

RRP: £2.99

Available from New Look

These killer heels from Ted Baker definitely blow our shoestring budget, but if you're going to splurge it might as well be on a pair of statement heels.



The five inch heel will sex up your demure Peter Pan dress a treat, while the mismatch tan makes sure you're not too prim. Time to turn some heads!

Ted Baker Calluna leather sandals

RRP: £100.00 (sale price)

Available from ASOS Bag Mollie's look with a citrus shopper. This patent tote bag from Boohoo is just the trick, saving her taupe and tan outfit from being too hum drum.



A burst of colour can transform a safe dress to a statement look - Mollie knows her fashion rules!

Patent orange bag

RRP: £25.00

Available from Boohoo

Mollie King has amazing lashes - they're ultra black, ultra long and extra volumised - meaning whatever she wears she looks pop star gorgeous.



If you want huge lashes then a huge mascara wand helps - and we're taken with Rimmel's Volume Flash Scandal'Eyes Mascara which whips lashes into a sexy shape.



When it comes to sexy eyes, mascara has the final word - and Mollie works it!

Rimmel Scandal'Eyes Mascara

RRP: £6.99

Available from FeelUnique

