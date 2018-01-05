Get the Look: Paloma Faith





Her outlandish outfits mean that it's a rare day that we can even contemplate stealing her style. But when we saw her heading out and about in this pastel ensemble we thought - hey I could totes wear that.



Paloma Faith is a fan of letting one colour dominate - and this time she's chosen palest rose to complement her milky skin.

Get the Look: Paloma Faith Cream handkerchief dress RRP: £30.00 Available from Dorothy Perkins Warehouse rope detail biker RRP: £160.00

Available from ASOS

Glitter wooden wedges RRP: £55.00

Available from Topshop

Models Own Pro in Stormy Night RRP: £8.00

Available from Beauty Bay

Tweezerman Mini Brow Rescue Kit RRP: £25.00 Available from ASOS

can afford Street Style May 2012



Finish the look with a striking lip - a Paloma trademark. Whatever shade you go for make it bright. Rimmel does a cheapie, but it's a goodie. Their Lasting Finish in Alarm won't let you down. Paloma always has perfect brows so keep yours in check with a little help from Tweezerman. The only man we really need to depend on. Paloma likes beauty surprises which is why she's a fan of dark tip manicures - get the look by painting your nails a peachy hue then decorating your tips with a shadowy shade like this one from Model's Own. A wooden wedge with rose glitter and a hint of Geisha girl? Paloma Faith wannabes will go wild for these. Wear with a maxi dress for a subtle sparkle at your toes. Beautiful. Team cream with cream with this rope detailed biker jacket from Warehouse. Miss Faith is all about those quirky details and these chunky zippers and multi-textures are spot on. A floaty maxi is a great place to start to steal Paloma's off duty look. This handkerchief maxi from Dorothy Perkins is a winner. To get her look, head to the high street. These fashion picks are positively Paloma.






