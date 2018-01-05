>
Get the Look: Paloma Faith

Paloma Faith is one snappy dresser. Queen of the quirk this flame haired songbird isn't afraid of a wild print or two.

Her outlandish outfits mean that it's a rare day that we can even contemplate stealing her style. But when we saw her heading out and about in this pastel ensemble we thought - hey I could totes wear that.

Paloma Faith is a fan of letting one colour dominate - and this time she's chosen palest rose to complement her milky skin.
To get her look, head to the high street. These fashion picks are positively Paloma.

A floaty maxi is a great place to start to steal Paloma's off duty look. This handkerchief maxi from Dorothy Perkins is a winner.
Cream handkerchief dress
RRP: £30.00
Available from Dorothy Perkins
Team cream with cream with this rope detailed biker jacket from Warehouse. Miss Faith is all about those quirky details and these chunky zippers and multi-textures are spot on.
Warehouse rope detail biker
RRP: £160.00
Available from ASOS
A wooden wedge with rose glitter and a hint of Geisha girl? Paloma Faith wannabes will go wild for these. Wear with a maxi dress for a subtle sparkle at your toes. Beautiful.
Glitter wooden wedges
RRP: £55.00
Available from Topshop
Paloma likes beauty surprises which is why she's a fan of dark tip manicures - get the look by painting your nails a peachy hue then decorating your tips with a shadowy shade like this one from Model's Own.
Models Own Pro in Stormy Night
RRP: £8.00
Available from Beauty Bay
Paloma always has perfect brows so keep yours in check with a little help from Tweezerman. The only man we really need to depend on.
Tweezerman Mini Brow Rescue Kit 
RRP: £25.00
Available from ASOS 
Finish the look with a striking lip - a Paloma trademark. Whatever shade you go for make it bright. Rimmel does a cheapie, but it's a goodie. Their Lasting Finish in Alarm won't let you down.
Rimmel Lasting Finish
RRP: £4.99




  

