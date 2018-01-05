|
Get the Look: Perrie Edwards
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards has everything a girl could want: a successful popstar career, a One Direction boyfriend - and a totally fab wardrobe.
She looks gorgeous here in a combo of this year's must-haves: studded bralet, multi-layered skirt and a feather headband.
But don't get jealous - get even! Steal some of her A-list style with our get the look tips...
We can't promise this outfit will bag you your very own Zayn Malik, but we can guarantee a large helping of fashion kudos!
Perrie goes all white and flowy like a true fashion angel. It's certainly suitable for a Little Mix star to opt for a 'mixi' skirt!
We're loving this combo: a sexy mini with a sheer maxi skirt overlay. Totally flirty without giving it all away.
For Perrie-perfect styling, add a thin leather belt to give you a hot curvy-girl shape.
Cream pleated maxi skirt
RRP: £45.00
Available from Miss Selfridge
Her skirt might be angelic, but her top is a little naughtier! Metallic bralets are hot stuff right now.
Like Perrie's, this one has a zip down the front and gold studs all over your best bits.
If you need convincing, it's by House of Deréon - that's right, Beyoncé and her mum's collection! Now that's an impressive seal of approval.
Studded bustier
RRP: £31.00 (sale price)
Available from House of Dereon at Lipsy
An intricate gold headband with strings of feathers adds a touch of boho chic to Perrie's awesome get-up.
We like the metallic leaf detail on this one from New Look. Time to let your hair down!
Gold leaf and feather drop headband
RRP: £5.99
Available from New Look
Pick up this collection of multicoloured bracelets to steal Perrie's fun taste in jewellery. Add as many as you like - mix in bright beads and friendship bracelets for an eclectic effect.
Multicoloured chain bracelet
RRP: £4.50 (sale price)
Available from ASOS
Scarlet nails pop against a pale outfit and should be a staple in any girl's make-up bag. We recommend this hot red polish from Superdry, which gives a glossy finish.
Nail Paint in Rich Red
RRP: £6.00
Available from Superdry
Cat flick eyeliner and lush red lips give Perrie's look a sexy classic touch.
Red lipstick is a girl's best friend so make sure you find one you trust!
We reckon it's worth splashing a bit of cash on a lippie that'll last all night without smudging or drying up - this one from Dior is one of our faves.
Rouge Dior lipstick in Blazing Red
RRP: £25.00
Available from House of Fraser
