Get the Look: Perrie Edwards

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards has everything a girl could want: a successful popstar career, a One Direction boyfriend - and a totally fab wardrobe.



She looks gorgeous here in a combo of this year's must-haves: studded bralet, multi-layered skirt and a feather headband.



But don't get jealous - get even! Steal some of her A-list style with our get the look tips...



We can't promise this outfit will bag you your very own Zayn Malik, but we can guarantee a large helping of fashion kudos!



Perrie goes all white and flowy like a true fashion angel. It's certainly suitable for a Little Mix star to opt for a 'mixi' skirt!



We're loving this combo: a sexy mini with a sheer maxi skirt overlay. Totally flirty without giving it all away.



For Perrie-perfect styling, add a thin leather belt to give you a hot curvy-girl shape.

Cream pleated maxi skirt

RRP: £45.00

Available from Miss Selfridge



© Lipsy



Like Perrie's, this one has a zip down the front and gold studs all over your best bits.



If you need convincing, it's by House of Deréon - that's right, Beyoncé and her mum's collection! Now that's an impressive seal of approval.



Studded bustier

RRP: £31.00 (sale price)

Available from House of Dereon at Lipsy





Her skirt might be angelic, but her top is a little naughtier! Metallic bralets are hot stuff right now.

Like Perrie's, this one has a zip down the front and gold studs all over your best bits.

If you need convincing, it's by House of Deréon - that's right, Beyoncé and her mum's collection! Now that's an impressive seal of approval.



We like the metallic leaf detail on this one from New Look. Time to let your hair down!



Gold leaf and feather drop headband

RRP: £5.99

Available from New Look



Multicoloured chain bracelet

RRP: £4.50 (sale price)

Multicoloured chain bracelet

RRP: £4.50 (sale price)

Available from ASOS

Pick up this collection of multicoloured bracelets to steal Perrie's fun taste in jewellery. Add as many as you like - mix in bright beads and friendship bracelets for an eclectic effect.

Scarlet nails pop against a pale outfit and should be a staple in any girl's make-up bag. We recommend this hot red polish from Superdry, which gives a glossy finish.



Nail Paint in Rich Red

RRP: £6.00

Available from Superdry



© Dior

Cat flick eyeliner and lush red lips give Perrie's look a sexy classic touch.



Red lipstick is a girl's best friend so make sure you find one you trust!



We reckon it's worth splashing a bit of cash on a lippie that'll last all night without smudging or drying up - this one from Dior is one of our faves.



Rouge Dior lipstick in Blazing Red

RRP: £25.00

Available from House of Fraser



Cat flick eyeliner and lush red lips give Perrie's look a sexy classic touch.

Red lipstick is a girl's best friend so make sure you find one you trust!

We reckon it's worth splashing a bit of cash on a lippie that'll last all night without smudging or drying up - this one from Dior is one of our faves.

