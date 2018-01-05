Get the Look: Pixie Geldof



Socialite Pixie Geldof is an accomplished model as well as lead singer of her band Violet. She’s walked for Vivienne Westwood, PPQ and Luella and been in ad campaigns for everyone from Levi’s to Henry Holland, so she’s well educated when it comes to style!

But even off the runway Pixie Geldof still looks hot to trot and exudes the kind of individual, well tailed style we can all get behind.

We think she looked particularly dapper at the Topshop Unique S/S 2013 show at London Fashion Week in her cute pleated skirt and super pretty J.W Anderson shirt.

So if you fancy stealing the Pixie Geldof look, read on… Get the Look: Pixie Geldof The crux of Pixie’s look is a crisp white shirt, but unfortunately we can’t all afford J.W Anderson (wah!) so instead we’ve opted for this cute BHS version. Shhh!

We love the matching neckline and ¾ length sleeves that feel super Pixie! Just make sure you’re not a messy eater in this shirt, wouldn’t want you to ruin the suave look now would we?

White ¾ sleeve blouse RRP: £18.00 Available from BHS

A pleated black skirt is the next must-have for this Pixie look. This Topshop beaut is a great match for Pixie's and should hit just above your knee a la Pixie Geldof!



We love that this skirt is high-waisted, so if you fancy mixing it up and tucking it in for a twist on Pixie's look, then go for it!

Black high waist pleat skirt RRP: £28.00 Available from Topshop To make sure her look doesn’t come off too prim ‘n proper Pixie threw in a zany leopard print bag and kept things fresh.

We like her style and this chain shoulder bag from Nine West should do the trick!

Nine West flap cross body RRP: £52.00 (sale price) Available from Javari

Brace yourself ladies, cos next up you need a pair of super shiny silver platforms! Pixie’s look is all about mixing different styles, and we love that she’s gone for an office chic/space warrior combo!

This mega metallic pair from Nelly will make sure your feet are looking suitably Pixie and the platform base and sturdy heel mean they should be a breeze to walk in.

Nelly Lauren shoes

RRP: £39.95 Available from Nelly Up the elegance by throwing on a pair of peal drop earrings, like this classic pair from John Lewis. We are head over heels in love with the tear drop pearl, it oozes old school glamour.

Tear drop pearl earrings RRP: £10.00 Available from John Lewis





Crystal stack rings

RRP: £8.50

Available from Dorothy Perkins

Don’t forget to stack your fingers with chunky gold rings. We love this stack of three from Dorothy Perkins! You also might like ... London Fashion Week Celebrity style you

can afford Hot looks from

the high street









