Get the Look : Rachel Bilson silver show-stopper shoes
As soon as Rachel steps out in something gorgeous you just know it's going to go global.
Up there with the likes of Alexa Chung and Kate Moss you shouldn't underestimate this pint-sized beauty - this girl has some serious style influence.
We bet even if she started wearing plastic mac head-gear it would start to catch on.
She's come a long way from that loud mouth rich-kid from the O.C with bad hair and a nightmare wardrobe and now she can be classed as one of our modern day style icons.
So what's new in the Bilson wardrobe? Silver shoes.
Yep, metallics are in. Platforms, wedges, pumps, whatever your preference as long as they're shimmering then you can rest assured that you're on trend.
Heer's how to get Rachel's out and about LA look.
There are a fair few silver stilettos out there but these platform sandals from Office are our absolute highstreet favorite.
A starry night
RRP: £65.00
Available from Office
So if you want our advice, invest in a detachable collar necklace rather than a whole new dress.
We'd recommend this bit of bling from River Island to add some Bilson sparkle to any outfit.
Silver Tone Diamante Collar
RRP: 27.00
Available from River Island
With all these peep-toe shoes around next season, it's time to start prepping your feet for the trends ahead.
So follow Bilson's lead and go for a moody mauve on your toenails - this one from Mac is gorgeous.
Plus, a toenail without a bit of color is just plain wrong.
MAC Nail Lacquer Blueblood
£9.00
Available from MAC
If there is one thing that Rachel Bilson does well, it's her make-up.
Rock her girly girl make-up with rose lips, a simple blush and some seductive kohl rimmed eyes.
We love Benefit for all things make-up and girly.
Their lipstick is a tried and tested fave of ours, guaranteed to keep your lips looking lovely with their long lasting formulas.
Benefit Rocket Pop Lipstick
RRP: £14.00
Available from Benefit
Maria Bell
02/03/2012
