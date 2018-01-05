>
>
>
Get the Look: Rihanna doing it in denim

With a string of hits, a killer body and an attitude that would make any diva shake in their stilettos, Rihanna is one hard act to beat, but if you fancy your chances at rocking her statement style then we can show you how.

Although Rihanna has been making some interesting decisions as of late her penchant for the daring side of fashion is always spot on and this bit of OTT denim has caught our attention. 

Although a trio of denim can run the risk of looking like a reject from Bewitched  - if worn with Rihanna's sass and confidence we think a denim three-way is a great idea.

So here's how to get Rihanna's girl gone bad look. 

Get the Look: 

Nothing screams attitude like RiRi's cropped, super tight denim bustier.

Denim Zip Braclet
RRP:  £16.00
Available from Topshop
 
Finding a good pair of jeans is like winning the lottery, but you're onto a winner with these super-skin-tight jeans from Miss Selfridge.

Light Blue Super Skinny Jean 
RRP: £38.00
Available from Miss Selfridge
 
Take a tip from Rihanna and stay away from ultra-fitted denim shirts this season, this patch-work, loose cut piece is perfect.

Light Wash Denim Patch Shirt
RRP: £30.00
Available from River Island
Rihanna is rarely seen without a pair of slick shades. 

So for statement sunglasses without that shocking spend - look no further than these beauties from H&M. 

Sunglasses 
RRP: £6.99
Available from H&M 
Rock it like Rihanna with a patent leather brogue.

Patent Leather Blucher
RRP: £25.99
Available from Zara 
 
One staple to RiRi's look is a mani with maximum impact these reverse mani nail wraps are Ri-worthy.

Red Metallic Moon Nail Wraps by Nail Rock 
RRP: £6.50
Available from Topshop 




  

15/03/2012
Latest… 05/01/2018
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

