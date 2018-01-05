Get the Look: Rihanna doing it in denim

Although Rihanna has been making some interesting decisions as of late her penchant for the daring side of fashion is always spot on and this bit of OTT denim has caught our attention.



Although a trio of denim can run the risk of looking like a reject from Bewitched - if worn with Rihanna's sass and confidence we think a denim three-way is a great idea.



So here's how to get Rihanna's girl gone bad look.

Get the Look: Nothing screams attitude like RiRi's cropped, super tight denim bustier.



Denim Zip Braclet RRP: £16.00 Available from Topshop Finding a good pair of jeans is like winning the lottery, but you're onto a winner with these super-skin-tight jeans from Miss Selfridge.



Light Blue Super Skinny Jean RRP: £38.00 Available from Miss Selfridge



Light Wash Denim Patch Shirt

RRP: £30.00

Available from River Island

Rihanna is rarely seen without a pair of slick shades.



So for statement sunglasses without that shocking spend - look no further than these beauties from H&M.

Sunglasses RRP: £6.99 Available from H&M



Patent Leather Blucher

RRP: £25.99

Available from Zara





Red Metallic Moon Nail Wraps by Nail Rock

RRP: £6.50

Available from Topshop Take a tip from Rihanna and stay away from ultra-fitted denim shirts this season, this patch-work, loose cut piece is perfect.Rock it like Rihanna with a patent leather brogue.One staple to RiRi's look is a mani with maximum impact these reverse mani nail wraps are Ri-worthy.





