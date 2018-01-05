Get the look: Sienna Miller

>
Not only has Sienna Miller modelled, acted and designed but our fave British boho girl is also a total style icon to boot!

We adore this quirky outfit she wore to the Hamptons International Film Festival, it’s simple yet sophisticated with just the right amount of pizazz!

The silk pyjama style trousers are the ultimate piece for looking pulled together but remaining devilishly comfy too. Sienna has played it just right teaming them with a simple white shirt, black cardi and cute bow flats. Style kudos all round Miss Miller!

If you want to get bit of Sienna style in your life, check our high street alternatives to her super luxe look.
Abby Driver
12/10/2012
