Get the look: Sienna Miller

We adore these



A slouchy black cardi is perfect for keeping this look low key and comfy, we love this chunky Vera Moda one.



A crisp white shirt is a wardrobe must have, and we totally love this



Neat, red ballet flats add a splash of colour to her outfit. We love the bow detailing, too cute!



Don’t forget the small details like a thin gold bracelet, chunky silver ring and funky gold

