Get the look: Sienna Miller
We adore these Topshop pyjama style trousers not only because they’re the perfect shade but they have a cute matching geo print too!

A slouchy black cardi is perfect for keeping this look low key and comfy, we love this chunky Vera Moda one.

A crisp white shirt is a wardrobe must have, and we totally love this H&M bargain. It’s got a copycat neckline and cute cuffs too.

Neat, red ballet flats add a splash of colour to her outfit. We love the bow detailing, too cute!

Don’t forget the small details like a thin gold bracelet, chunky silver ring and funky gold sunglasses and you’ll be well on your way to getting Sienna’s style!
Abby Driver
12/10/2012
