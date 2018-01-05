Get the look: Sienna Miller
We adore these Topshop
pyjama style trousers not only because they’re the perfect shade but they have a cute matching geo print too!
A slouchy black cardi is perfect for keeping this look low key and comfy, we love this chunky Vera Moda one.
A crisp white shirt is a wardrobe must have, and we totally love this H&M
bargain. It’s got a copycat neckline and cute cuffs too.
Neat, red ballet flats add a splash of colour to her outfit. We love the bow detailing, too cute!
Don’t forget the small details like a thin gold bracelet, chunky silver ring and funky gold sunglasses
and you’ll be well on your way to getting Sienna’s style!