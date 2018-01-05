|
Get the Look: Solange Knowles
She's sister to Beyonce - but damn, Solange is hot property in her own right. A successful singer, model, actress, DJ and dancer... Is there anything Solange Knowles can't do?!
We love her most right now for her impeccable fashion taste - so much, in fact, that we're intent on stealing her style.
When it comes to pattern and print - Solange knows more is always more. Whether she does matchy matchy or clashy clashy as in this lil' outfit - she always gets it right.
This parrot-print skirt and stripy jumper combo shouldn't work together but worn with a lil' Solange sass - and this look is a wardrobe winner.
Solange insists she's artistically different from famous big sister Beyonce, and with this original get-up, we have to agree.
Here's how you can get the look without a popstar-sized budget.
Solange rocks casual cool in a wide stripe jumper in this summer's must-have primary colours.
This waist skimming top from Forever 21 is a winner. If you like Solange's green shoulder detailing, try customising this top with some ribbons or tassels in a bold emerald hue.
Striped sweater
RRP: £16.75
Available from Forever 21
When we hear "animal print" we don't often think of parrots, but we're loving Solange's offbeat choice.
This mini from New Look is adorable and has pleats in all the right places to show off that booty.
If you want to nip in your waistline, try tucking your top in and adding a cinch belt.
White parrot print mini skirt
RRP: £14.99
Available from New Look
Strappy blue heels add a touch of glam to this get-up. We like this lighter blue shade for a more summery take on the look.
Asos Harlot stiletto leather sandals
RRP: £75.00
Available from Asos
For extra fashion points, treat yourself to a pedi in a neutral shade such as this earthy brown. It's the details that count when you're going for that superstar finish!
Jermyn Street nail polish by Nails Inc
RRP: £11.00 (sale price)
Available from Debenhams
To top off her outfit, Solange keeps jewellery simple with a single punky knuckle ring. Try this cage ring by Topshop to copy her look!
Long metal cage ring
RRP: £7.00 (sale price)
Available from Topshop
With legs like those no wonder Solange wants to show them off.
Finish the look by giving your pins a little TLC with a hint of shimmer. The parrot skirt deserves it.
This coconut-scented lotion by The Body Shop smells delicious and will leave legs with an A-list glow.
Voila - Solange's style is yours. Now work it!
Coconut shimmer body lotion
RRP: £8.00
Available from Body Shop
