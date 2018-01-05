>
Get the Look: The Spice Girls

 
Girl power is back! We loved seeing the the pop quintet back in action at the 2012 Olympic Closing Ceremony, the catchy tunes, quintessentially 90's moves and, as ever, outrageous outfits.

The Spice Girls have all grown up and rather than tacky platforms and bunches, they've gone for a more refined finish while staying true to their pop roots.

Victoria Beckham looked stunning in her black bandage Giles Decon gown and trademark killer heels - proving she really is a fashion icon.

Meanwhile Geri Halliwell put a grown up twist on her famous union jack dress by wearing a Suzanne Neville number complete with a Union Jack bustle. She topped of her Brit princess look with a bespoke Halo & Co gold filigree tiara. Cute!

Emma Bunton looked as sweet as ever in a bright pink Maggie Cooke dress, minus the pig tails this time around, and while we weren't sure of those sparkly shoulders she made good with her statement heels.

The jumpsuit was back for Mel C who looked sporty chic in a custom made JD Sport jumpsuit... even so, JD Sports versus Giles Deacon? Bad luck Mel.

Finally, Melanie Brown sparkled and dazzled in her sequinned Zuhair Murad bodysuit which showed off her curves to perfection.

So, wanna spice up your life? Read on for some Spice Girl styling... we're tempted to get our girls over and hit the town as modern day spicettes. Go on - we know you're tempted too!


Abby Driver
14/08/2012
05/01/2018
