Get the Look: Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham looked every bit the fashioninsta at the 2012 closing ceremony, proving she has well and truly earned her place as fashion royalty.



Sadly we can’t all afford Giles Decon, but we reckon this AX Paris dress is a pretty good match for any VB-wannabe. The strapless style and sheer skirt offer just the right about of peek-a-boo to remain elegant.



We also love these Steve Madden pumps - perfect to pull off the well-heeled Victoria Beckham look.



Don’t forget to add a hint of smokey eyes just like VB's at the closing ceremony. Opt for neutral lips and a flawless finish to compliment the heavy eyes.



Strapless Chiffon Jewel maxi dress

RRP: £40.00

Available from AX Paris



Steve Madden 'Unity' Pump

RRP: £47.24

Available from Nordstrom



L'Oreal Infallible Eyeshadow

RRP: £6.99

Available from Boots

