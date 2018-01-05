>
Essentials
Get the Look: The Spice Girls
  
Get the Look: Geri Halliwell

Get the Look: Geri Halliwell


Geri Halliwell might have got rid of her trademark ginger locks, but the Union Jack was out in force! She looked every bit the glamourpuss in a strapless red mini.

We’re loving this copycat version by ASOS, slightly more budget-friendly too - a steal at £17.00!

Geri’s crowning glory was her gorgeous tiara. A bespoke design by Halo & Co, she dazzled fans with her blinging head gear.

If you're in the business for something similar visit their website, they have lots of similar designs to Geri’s, but they’re a bit of a budget buster with prices starting from £225.00.

Gold cowboy boots might not be to everyone's taste but we reckon Geri pulls them off with her quirky, British style. Taupage do a strikingly similar pair if you think the disco cowgirl look could work for you. And why wouldn't it!

Skater Dress with Embellished Trim
RRP: £17.00 (sale price)
Available from ASOS
Tiara
RRP: £225.00
Available from Halo & Co 

Taupage Ankle Booys

RRP: £75.00
Available from Zalando


Abby Driver
14/08/2012
