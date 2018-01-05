>
Get the Look: The Spice Girls
  
Get the Look: Emma Bunton

Get the Look: Emma Bunton


Emma Bunton couldn't have been in any other colour than hot pink - and while her look is bordering on the TOWIE end of the style spectrum, she earns fashion points for her understated make-up - allowing her look-at-me styling do the head turning.

This Topshop dress should do the trick if you wanna emulate Baby Spice. It’s a less sickly shade of pink and has a lace insert for a sexy twist.

These sparkly heels are super gorge and we love that they’re platform too, extra height all the way! If you want pop princess pins it’s all about the heel to elongate to maximum effect.

Make sure your pins are flawless by donning some sheer tights like these from New Look.

Lace insert bodycon dress
RRP: £45.00
Available from Topshop

Steve Madden 'Dejavu' Pump
RRP: £87.76
Available from Nordstrom 

Cream sheer tights
RRP: £2.99
Available from New Look 


Abby Driver
14/08/2012
Reader ranking:5/5 
