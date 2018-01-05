Get the Look: Emma Bunton

Emma Bunton couldn't have been in any other colour than hot pink - and while her look is bordering on the TOWIE end of the style spectrum, she earns fashion points for her understated make-up - allowing her look-at-me styling do the head turning.



This Topshop dress should do the trick if you wanna emulate Baby Spice. It’s a less sickly shade of pink and has a lace insert for a sexy twist.



These sparkly heels are super gorge and we love that they’re platform too, extra height all the way! If you want pop princess pins it’s all about the heel to elongate to maximum effect.



Make sure your pins are flawless by donning some sheer tights like these from New Look.



Lace insert bodycon dress

RRP: £45.00

Available from Topshop



Steve Madden 'Dejavu' Pump

RRP: £87.76

Available from Nordstrom



Cream sheer tights

RRP: £2.99

Available from New Look

