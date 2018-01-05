Get the Look: Mel C

If you’re the sporty one of the pack you’ll have a natural affinity with Mel C, who opted for a bespoke JD Sports jumpsuit rather than a prim ‘n pretty designer number.



This Boohoo white jumpsuit is a pretty close match and super Sporty Spice, but if you want it you better be quick as it’s on sale, and we reckon after her performance the other night, it won’t be around for long.



Mel C might be more low key but that doesn’t mean she forgoes the bling, snap up this dazzling belt from Coast for maximum Mel C appeal.



Finally, for hardcore Mel C wannabe's a chain arm tat' is a must. Yep - we're going all the way with this Get The Look!



But no matter how big a fan you are, don’t ink yourself right away, try one of these transfers from Inkwear instead. Much less of a commitment.



Zooey sequin jumpsuit

RRP: £6.00 (sale price)

Available from Boohoo



Belinda crystal belt

RRP: £40.00

Available from Coast



Armband tattoo

RRP: £1.99

Available from Inkwear

