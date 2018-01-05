>
Get the Look: The Spice Girls
  
Get the Look: Mel B

Get the Look: Mel B


Mel B looks fab after her reaching her weight loss goal and she knows it! She showcased her glorious curves in this skin tight all in one body suit. Meow!

For a more wearable take on her look we reckon this Rare playsuit does just the trick. It still sparkles and hugs in all the right places, but is way less scary.

And with a sparkling playsuit comes...sparkly heels! These divine Moda In Pelle will set off your Mel B look perfectly.

And to finish off this bling ensemble? Why more bling of course! This flashy diamanté ring will sparkle like a disco ball for that Mel B look-at-me factor.

Sequin playsuit by Rare
RRP: £55.00
Available from Topshop
Moda in Pelle gold platform court shoes
RRP: £59.99
Available from New Look

Rectangular diamanté ring
RRP: £3.50
Available from New Look 


Abby Driver
14/08/2012
