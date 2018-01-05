Get the Look: Mel B

Mel B looks fab after her reaching her weight loss goal and she knows it! She showcased her glorious curves in this skin tight all in one body suit. Meow!



For a more wearable take on her look we reckon this Rare playsuit does just the trick. It still sparkles and hugs in all the right places, but is way less scary.







And to finish off this bling ensemble? Why more bling of course! This flashy diamanté ring will sparkle like a disco ball for that



Sequin playsuit by Rare

RRP: £55.00 Available from Topshop



Moda in Pelle gold platform court shoes RRP: £59.99 Available from New Look



Rectangular diamanté ring

RRP: £3.50

Available from New Look

