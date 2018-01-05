|
Get the Look: The Spice Girls
|
|
|
|
Get the Look: Mel B
Mel B looks fab after her reaching her weight loss goal and she knows it! She showcased her glorious curves in this skin tight all in one body suit. Meow!
And with a sparkling playsuit comes...sparkly heels! These divine Moda In Pelle will set off your Mel B look perfectly.
And to finish off this bling ensemble? Why more bling of course! This flashy diamanté ring will sparkle like a disco ball for that Mel B look-at-me factor.
Sequin playsuit by Rare
RRP: £55.00
Available from Topshop
Moda in Pelle gold platform court shoes
RRP: £59.99
|
|
Abby Driver
14/08/2012
|
Article Plan Get the Look: The Spice Girls ▼
|