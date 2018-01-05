>
>
>
Essentials

Get the Look: Whitney Port

Get the Look: Whitney Port

© Rex - Get the Look: Whitney Port
© Rex
 

With dress sense like this, we can see why Hills star Whitney Port was snapped up by Teen Vogue at a young age and went on to work for Diane von Fürstenburg.  This girl's got some serious fashion credentials!

Here, she rocks casual chic in an oversized shirt and leopard print trainers - and a pair of jeans that's changed the whole way we think about denim.  Amaze.

Finishing off her look with natural make-up and a tousled side plait, Whitney gives us a masterclass in how to dress down to dress up.

We can't wait to steal a little of her style kudos, especially as you don't need a Beverly Hills lifestyle to totally rock this look...

Get the Look: Whitney Port

© Mother Denim
© Mother Denim

There's really no substitute for Whitney's one-of-a-kind printed trousers.  Not to worry - we've found the very same ones!  

They're from über-cool LA label Mother Denim, and you can get a pair over here through FarFetch.com.

The super skinny jeans feature a lush landscape print and are a real showstopper. They're a little on the pricey side, but we're justifying this purchase as a real fashion investment.

The looker skinny jean
RRP: £168.00
Available from Mother Denim at FarFetch.com

© Topshop
© Topshop
 
 
A denim shirt is a hipster staple and Whitney pulls it off with serious 'tude.

She opts for a design that is lovely and loose while still tracing her curves: This one from Topshop is fitted but oversized for that hot 'boyfriend shirt' effect.  

Button it to the top and roll up the sleeves for Whitney's down-to-earth look.

MOTO fitted denim shirt
RRP: £32.00
Available from Topshop

 
© Vans
© Vans
Aren't we good to you?  It's another exact match!

The leopard print uppers of these Vans trainers adds a flirty and fashionable twist to the classic skate shoe.

Putting two prints next to each other can be risky, but Whitney earns her style stripes by totally working the quirky jeans and loud trainer combo.

Vans authentic leopard shoes
RRP: £49.99
Available from Office

© New Look
© New Look
Add a touch of red hot colour with a vibrant bag.

This one has a structured square design and silver chain strap like Whitney's, but good news for us, it's from New Look!

Red snake print structured chain bag
RRP: £12.99
Available from New Look
 
© Herbal Essences
© Herbal Essences
It takes time to get hair that looks utterly effortless.  Luckily, Herbal Essences have brought out a haircare range precisely to get that just-got-out-of-bed tousled effect.

This finishing cream conditions hair while giving movement and body to your locks.

Smooth it through your hair before drying, then style in a rough side plait to borrow Whitney's barnet.

Herbal Essences Tousle Me Softly finishing cream
RRP: £4.79
Available from Boots
© Bare Minerals
© Bare Minerals

When going for a chilled out look like this, don't fall into the trap of over-doing your make-up.  A slick of natural pink lip gloss is all you need.

Mwah!  Whitney's style is all yours.

Bare Minerals natural lip gloss in Pink Prosecco
RRP: £14.00
Available from Debenhams

You also might like ...
London Fashion Week Celebrity style you
can afford		 Street Style May 2012 




  
Victoria Turk
12/07/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Kate Middleton and Prince William: the royal couples best looks44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         