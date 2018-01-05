Get the Look: Whitney Port © Rex

With dress sense like this, we can see why Hills star Whitney Port was snapped up by Teen Vogue at a young age and went on to work for Diane von Fürstenburg. This girl's got some serious fashion credentials!

Here, she rocks casual chic in an oversized shirt and leopard print trainers - and a pair of jeans that's changed the whole way we think about denim. Amaze. Finishing off her look with natural make-up and a tousled side plait, Whitney gives us a masterclass in how to dress down to dress up.



We can't wait to steal a little of her style kudos, especially as you don't need a Beverly Hills lifestyle to totally rock this look...



Get the Look: Whitney Port © Mother Denim

There's really no substitute for Whitney's one-of-a-kind printed trousers. Not to worry - we've found the very same ones!



They're from über-cool LA label Mother Denim, and you can get a pair over here through FarFetch.com.



The super skinny jeans feature a lush landscape print and are a real showstopper. They're a little on the pricey side, but we're justifying this purchase as a real fashion investment.

The looker skinny jean

RRP: £168.00

Available from Mother Denim at FarFetch.com



© Topshop



She opts for a design that is lovely and loose while still tracing her curves: This one from Topshop is fitted but oversized for that hot 'boyfriend shirt' effect.



Button it to the top and roll up the sleeves for Whitney's down-to-earth look.



MOTO fitted denim shirt

RRP: £32.00

Available from Topshop



A denim shirt is a hipster staple and Whitney pulls it off with serious 'tude.



The leopard print uppers of these Vans trainers adds a flirty and fashionable twist to the classic skate shoe.



Putting two prints next to each other can be risky, but Whitney earns her style stripes by totally working the quirky jeans and loud trainer combo.



Vans authentic leopard shoes

RRP: £49.99

Available from Office

© New Look Add a touch of red hot colour with a vibrant bag.



This one has a structured square design and silver chain strap like Whitney's, but good news for us, it's from New Look!

Red snake print structured chain bag

RRP: £12.99

Available from New Look © Herbal Essences It takes time to get hair that looks utterly effortless. Luckily, Herbal Essences have brought out a haircare range precisely to get that just-got-out-of-bed tousled effect.



This finishing cream conditions hair while giving movement and body to your locks.



Smooth it through your hair before drying, then style in a rough side plait to borrow Whitney's barnet.

Herbal Essences Tousle Me Softly finishing cream

RRP: £4.79

Available from Boots © Bare Minerals

When going for a chilled out look like this, don't fall into the trap of over-doing your make-up. A slick of natural pink lip gloss is all you need.



Mwah! Whitney's style is all yours.



Bare Minerals natural lip gloss in Pink Prosecco

RRP: £14.00

Available from Debenhams



