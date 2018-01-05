In this article



















Golden Globes 2013: The best hairstyles



Golden Globes 2013: The best hairstyles Award season is always full of glamour and



That's why we've put together some of our fave



We might not get our hands on the couture gowns theses ladies were wearing but one thing we can steal is their



From swept over side waves, to bouffant volume and beehives to plaited



Which is your fave...?









Award season is always full of glamour and hairstyle experimentation - our favourite combination.That's why we've put together some of our fave hair do's from the Golden Globes where celebs were outdoing each other's do's left, right and centre.We might not get our hands on the couture gowns theses ladies were wearing but one thing we can steal is their hairstyles . So here's our round up of the most glam hair dos at the Golden Globes 2013.From swept over side waves, to bouffant volume and beehives to plaited updos , the red carpet was rife with hairstyle inspiration.Which is your fave...?