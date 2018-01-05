>
Golden Globes 2013: The best hairstyles
  
Golden Globes 2013: The best hairstyles
Golden Globes 2013: The best hairstyles


Rising star Jennifer Lawrence looked incredible dressed up in Dior Haute Couture but what really took our breath away was her gorgeous plaited up do which looked ultra effortless but super classy. What a combo!

Jennifer's up do is simple to recreate - just follow these steps from hair expert Lucinda:


1. Begin by applying 2 layers of clip in extensions to the bottom of your head to add extra thickness to your final look using extensions clips.

2. Follow by using a curling wand throughout the hair to achieve your desired wave. When you get to the front fringe section, ahead of curling - backcomb the hair to achieve volume, then curl the lengths whilst directing the hair to the back of the head.
3. To achieve the bun, gather the hair at the nape of the neck, remembering to also twist from the sides, and pull together to create a textured, soft shape. The front is vital to this striking style, so gently brush it back, clip in place and secure with spray.



14/01/2013
05/01/2018
Holly Fulton catwalk video
